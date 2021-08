It's impossible to overstate the influence James Cameron's Aliens has had over video games. From rowdy hoots and hollers of Halo's interplanetary Marines to layered rows of gnashing insectoid teeth in Contra, the medium owes a lot to the legendary 1986 film, and Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a long-overdue interactive cover song of sorts. This three-player cooperative third-person shooter from developer Cold Iron Studios excels at frantic firefights with never-ending hordes of xenomorphs throughout a staggering variety of gorgeous landscapes sure to tickle your nostalgia. It’s only the lack of a compelling story and exhausting pacing that keep it from being a classic itself.