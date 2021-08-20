Westworld will explore ‘fun’ new worlds in season 4

Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre's Artistic Director Fred Anzevino announced dates and a full lineup of titles for the company's 2021-22 season. Anzevino will direct the opening production, Jason Robert Brown's SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - a song cycle which takes us into the minds and hearts of people facing a variety of crises and potentially life-altering choices. Anzevino says, "It's an ideal piece to be presenting as we move forward into a world of reconciliation and healing." With a rousing score that blends elements of pop, gospel, and jazz, SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD transports its audience from the deck of a Spanish sailing ship bound for a new land, to the ledge of a New York penthouse. Audiences will hear from a young man in the Bronx who dreams of becoming a famous basketball player, to a forlorn and neglected Mrs. Claus lamenting as Christmas approaches, and many others. SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD will open to the press on Monday, September 27 at 7:30 pm, following previews from September 24-26. It will play through October 24, 2021. All performances for the season will be at the company's home, the Howard Street Theatre, 721 Howard Street, Evanston.