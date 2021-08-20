Cancel
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley pregnant, expecting 2nd child with Jason Statham

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and her fiancé, actor Jason Statham, are expecting their second child together.

According to People magazine and E! News, the 34-year-old supermodel shared the news in an Instagram post Thursday.

“Taaa daahhh!! #round2,” she captioned several selfies, unveiling her baby bump in the last photo.

Huntington-Whiteley and Statham, 54, welcomed their first child, Jack Oscar, in 2017, E! reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
