Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Greek wildfires: Hundreds of firefighters battling flames

By ELENA BECATOROS
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fijUT_0bXXwGmm00

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — A major wildfire that has decimated a pine forest and burned homes northwest of the Greek capital appeared somewhat abated Friday, although hundreds of firefighters were still working to fully contain the blaze.

The fire near the village of Vilia, about 60 kilometers (40 miles) from Athens, broke out on Monday, one of hundreds of wildfires that have burned across Greece this month.

On Friday morning, 461 firefighters, including 143 from Poland, 166 vehicles, four water-dropping planes and four helicopters were fighting the blaze, the fire department said.

Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis said on Thursday night that the “greatest part” of the fire had been contained, but the blaze was still not under control.

Firefighters had been facing particularly tough conditions, including lack of access roads into the dense forest, high temperatures, dry conditions and constantly changing winds, he said.

Greece’s wildfires come in the wake of the country’s worst heat wave in about three decades that left shrubland and forests parched. The causes of all fires have not been officially established, although more than a dozen people have been arrested on suspicion of arson.

The blazes have stretched Greece’s firefighting capabilities to the limit, leading the government to appeal for international help, including through a European Union emergency response system. About 24 European and Middle Eastern countries responded, sending planes, helicopters, vehicles and hundreds of firefighters.

On Thursday, Chrisochoidis said Romania had offered to send firefighters with vehicles once more, after the more than 100 who had been operating in Greece earlier this month returned home. Greece had accepted the offer “with gratitude,” the minister said.

The Romanian government said 142 firefighters would be leaving to head to Greece on Friday.

Intense heat and wildfires have also struck other Mediterranean countries. Recent wildfires have killed at least 75 people in Algeria and 16 in Turkey, while in southern France 1,200 firefighters have been struggling to contain a major blaze that has forced thousands to flee, killed two people and injured 26. Worsening drought and heat have also fueled wildfires in the western United States and in Russia’s northern Siberia region.

Scientists say there is little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving more extreme events.

___

Nicolae Dumitrache in Bucharest contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of climate issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-change

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
56K+
Followers
66K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighting#Arson#Russia#Greek#Citizens#European Union#Middle Eastern#Romanian#Ap#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Greece
Related
AccidentsTelegraph

British firefighters 'almost surrounded' in desperate battle against Greek blazes

British firefighters came close to being encircled by flames as they battled wildfires in Greece, enduring temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius (104F) and searing winds. A specialist team of 21 firefighters drawn from all over the UK are using axes and chainsaws to create firebreaks in mountainous forest around the town of Ilia in the Peloponnese in southern Greece.
Environmentharrisondaily.com

Greece wildfires: Another blaze breaks out on Evia island

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s fire department sent helicopters and firefighters to the country’s second-largest island of Evia on Monday, while the coast guard readied boats in case a sea …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
EnvironmentPosted by
KRMG

Greece wildfires: 2 new blazes break out amid strong winds

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Greece scrambled firefighting aircraft and ground forces Monday as at least two new blazes broke out in areas already scarred by wildfires this summer, with strong winds complicating the efforts to contain them. The first broke out Monday morning in the southern part of Evia,...
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

America’s Tallest Man Igor Vovkovinskiy Dead at 38

Igor Vovkovinskiy was best known for reaching great heights, literally. He was deemed as the tallest man in the U.S. during his life. Vovkovinskiy recently passed away at the age of 38. He was just over 7 feet, 8 inches tall. His height had unfortunately been a result of several different health issues.
Australiagcaptain.com

Australia Arrests Maersk Captain After Submarine Cable is Damaged by Dragging Anchor

Australia has charged the Master of a Maersk containership after his ship allegedly damaged a critical underwater cable connecting Western Australia with Singapore. The Australian Federal Police (AFP) charged the 59-year-old Ukranian captain of the MV Maersk Surabaya, a Liberia-flagged containership, after a section of the Australia Singapore Cable was damaged on August 1, approximately 6 miles off Perth.
AmericasHuron Daily Tribune

Balloon sets blaze in Brazil park, raining ash on Sao Paulo

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — An illegal fire balloon fell in the Juguery Park near Sao Paulo, setting off a fire that burned across more than half of the state park by Sunday afternoon and rained ash on the city 39 kilometers (24 miles) away, authorities said. Brazilians often send...

Comments / 0

Community Policy