Robert Barganz, 78, beloved husband of Jean (Murray) Barganz, loving father of Marcella Barganz (Tamas Glanz) and Sybil (Robert) Holmes, cherished grandfather of Maximilian, Gabriel, Elizabeth, Greta and Lauren, and adored uncle and cousin of many, passed away on August 12, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin. He was born in Watertown, Wisconsin on October 30, 1942, the only child of Elizabeth Young and Arnold Barganz. He graduated from West High School and continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he earned a B.A. in English and a M.A. in English Education before receiving his Doctorate degree in Linguistics and Reading. He met his wife, Jean Barganz, while attending the University and they wed on August 20, 1966.