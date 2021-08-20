Cancel
Charities

Hike for Hope 2021

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHope Hospice—a nonprofit that provides end-of-life care, grief support services, education, and caregiver resources in the Tri-Valley and other East Bay areas—held a socially distanced outdoor fundraiser in remembrance of loved ones who have passed away. While in the past hikers gathered as a group at Del Valle Regional Park, this year the 200 event participants could choose their own location. They could also take part in the weeklong Champion Challenge, where they set a mileage goal for the week. And at the end, there was a closing party with live music and activities. Nearly $68,000 has been raised, and donations are still being accepted online.

