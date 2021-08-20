Hike for Hope 2021

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a beautiful out and back hike to 4500-ft Mt Garfield (#17 of the 48 4Ks), enjoying some of the finest views of the Pemigewasset Wilderness in the White Mountains. This will be a moderately-paced hike with infrequent stops but we will definitely enjoy the views and lunch at the top, weather permitting! The hike is ten mile round-trip with 3000-feet of elevation gain--not suitable for beginners. After an easy warm-up through woods filled with coniferous and birch trees, participants should be prepared for steeper terrain and 6-7 hours hiking. Leaders and participant's must bring masks for emergency purposes. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.