Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

Fall Fashion: Gilded Glamour

diablomag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe magnificent Paramount Theatre—the setting for this month’s fashion feature—is an art deco jewel in the heart of Oakland’s vibrant downtown. It originally opened in 1931 as a movie palace, with room to seat more than 3,000 people in its gilded auditorium. Over the years, it has gone through various renovations and reinventions, evolving into a world-class multidisciplinary arts venue. Yet throughout its long history, the Paramount’s mission to dazzle, entertain, and delight has always  remained intact.

www.diablomag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Oakland, CA
Lifestyle
City
Walnut Creek, CA
City
Oakland, CA
City
San Ramon, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giuseppe Zanotti
Person
Paco Rabanne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Deco#Paramount#The Oakland Symphony#Hellerjewelers Com#Metier#Nordstrom#Nordstrom Com#Pacorabanne Com#Saks Fifth Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
CelebritiesPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and snappy dresser during nearly 60 years with the band, has died, his spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday. He was 80 years old. "It is with immense...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CIA director met secretly with Taliban leader in Kabul: report

CIA Director William Burns met with the Taliban’s leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Monday, U.S. officials familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. The Post reported that discussions likely involved the Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. to conclude evacuating U.S. citizens and Afghan allies. A CIA spokesperson declined...

Comments / 0

Community Policy