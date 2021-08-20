Fall Fashion: Gilded Glamour
The magnificent Paramount Theatre—the setting for this month’s fashion feature—is an art deco jewel in the heart of Oakland’s vibrant downtown. It originally opened in 1931 as a movie palace, with room to seat more than 3,000 people in its gilded auditorium. Over the years, it has gone through various renovations and reinventions, evolving into a world-class multidisciplinary arts venue. Yet throughout its long history, the Paramount’s mission to dazzle, entertain, and delight has always remained intact.www.diablomag.com
