Sculpture in the Garden
At its 27th annual show, the Ruth Bancroft Garden and Nursery featured works from over 20 renowned Northern California artists. From June through August, guests admired sculptures, such as “Welcome Woman” by Leslie Safarik, and were also allowed to view the exhibit during the Evening Summer Strolls, which took place after-hours and included live music and beer and wine for purchase. Some of the stunning pieces on display were created by local artists, including Jeff Key, Catherine Daley, Karina Kudymova, and Judy Bolef Miller.www.diablomag.com
