Taste Our Terroir
During this popular four-day extravaganza in Livermore Valley, winemakers and oenophiles came together to enjoy top-notch food, intimate tastings, and much more at some of the region's premier wineries. The festivities included winemaker dinners at both Las Positas Vineyards and Murrieta's Well; an electric bike tour and picnic lunch; a concert; a blind tasting seminar; an intro-level yoga class on the front lawn at Bent Creek Winery; a brunch and flight pairing at Garré Vineyard and Winery; and Fire and Folklore at McGrail Vineyards, where guests gathered around firepits for an evening of wine, s'mores, and stories. This annual event is the ultimate celebration of the award-winning wines and winemakers in the area.
