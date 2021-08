Binance is tightening the KYC processes. From now on you have to verify yourself to be able to trade on the crypto exchanges. When the crypto exchange was founded in 2017, everything was a little like in the Wild West. For a long time it was possible to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoins anonymously at Binance. With an email address and a password, you could enter the crypto world and start trading. But meanwhile more and more governments and authorities are humming stricter requirements on the “wild crypto west”. The crypto exchange is currently struggling with fierce headwinds, for example in Japan or the United Kingdom, and accordingly has to be conciliatory with the legal guardians. Against this background, it is hardly surprising that Binance introduced a general identification requirement on August 20th. If you want to trade on Binance from now on, you have to go through a “KYC” (Know Your Customer) process.