Early mobilisation of patients in hospital often starts by sitting on the side of the bed. This article discusses optimum bed height for safely moving from sitting to standing. Early mobilisation is promoted in many NHS campaigns and has benefits for patients; getting patients moving often starts with sitting on the edge of the bed. This article discusses the use of popliteal height to assess the appropriate bed height for patients. Used to measure the distance from the floor to behind the knee, popliteal height is a well-accepted industry standard in calculating the optimal seated position. Here we look at measurements of a dataset of the British population to look at the ideal height for patients to sit safely on the side of the bed with their feet firmly on the floor.