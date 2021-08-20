Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mathematics

Bored mathematicians just calculated pi to 62.8 trillion digits

By The Conversation
The Next Web
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwiss researchers at the University of Applied Sciences Graubünden this week claimed a new world record for calculating the number of digits of pi – a staggering 62.8 trillion figures. By my estimate, if these digits were printed out they would fill every book in the British Library ten times over. The researchers’ feat of arithmetic took 108 days and 9 hours to complete, and dwarfs the previous record of 50 trillion figures set in January 2020.

thenextweb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinness World Record#Mathematician#Weather#Earth#Swiss#British#Indian#Covid#Edith Cowan University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Related
WildlifeGood News Network

Scientists Studying Crows Get Big Surprise –They’re So Smart They Understand the Concept of Zero

Building on substantial evidence of crow consciousness, a German university has proven some crows can learn to recognize ‘zero’ as a counting unit. While that sounds ridiculous, zero is not nothing, rather it’s one of the most complex mathematical concepts devised—that something can and should represent nothing, not only as the base value, but as a placeholder.
ScienceInverse

A major Einstein theory was just proven right, 106 years later

In 1905 Albert Einstein wrote four groundbreaking papers on quantum theory and relativity. One was on Brownian motion, one earned him the Nobel Prize in 1921, and one outlined the foundations of special relativity. It became known as Einstein’s annus mirabilis or wonderous year. But it’s Einstein’s last 1905 paper...
SciencePosted by
Interesting Engineering

What Einstein Meant By "Time is an Illusion"

There are all sorts of quotes about time. One of my favorite quotes is by Abhijit Naskar, the author of "Love, God & Neurons: Memoir of a scientist who found himself by getting lost." He said, “Time is basically an illusion created by the mind to aid in our sense of temporal presence in the vast ocean of space. Without the neurons to create a virtual perception of the past and the future based on all our experiences, there is no actual existence of the past and the future. All that there is, is the present.”
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Physicists at CERN Just Discovered a Brand New Particle

In quantum physics, one breakthrough can quickly lead to several more. This could happen in the wake of a brand new particle recently discovered by a group of scientists with the Large Hadron Collider (LHCb), called Tcc+ and dubbed a tetraquark, according to a recent presentation at the European Physical Society Conference on High Energy Physics (EPS-HEP). The new particle is an exotic hadron comprised of two quarks and two antiquarks.
SciencePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Have Created a Supersolid State of Matter in a New Dimension

It's time for an upgrade. Most of us are familiar with the three common states of matter, solid, liquid, and gas, in addition to the uncommon fourth one: plasma. But ongoing research with a novel exotic state called a "supersolid," which was verified a few years ago, has reached a critical impasse: Scientists have created it in a new two-dimensional form, for the first time, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature.
MathematicsThe Guardian

Swiss researchers calculate pi to new record of 62.8tn figures

Swiss researchers have calculated the mathematical constant pi to a new world-record level of exactitude, hitting 62.8tn figures using a supercomputer. “The calculation took 108 days and nine hours,” the Graubuenden University of Applied Sciences said in a statement. Its efforts were “almost twice as fast as the record Google...
SciencePosted by
LiveScience

Famous Einstein equation used to create matter from light for first time

In a stunning demonstration of one of Einstein's most famous equations, physicists are claiming to have created matter from pure light for the very first time. Albert Einstein's famous E=mc2 equation says that if you smash two sufficiently energetic photons, or light particles, into each other, you should be able to create matter in the form of an electron and its antimatter opposite, a positron.
SoftwarePosted by
SlashGear

Google’s quantum computer supposedly just made a time crystal

Google’s quantum computer has been used to build a “time crystal” according to freshly-published research, a new phase of matter that upends the traditional laws of thermodynamics. Despite what the name might suggest, however, the new breakthrough won’t let Google build a time machine. Time crystals were first proposed in...
AstronomyIGN

Scientists See the Backside of a Black Hole for the First Time, Prove Albert Einstein's Theory of General Relativity Correct

Scientists have finally seen the backside of a black hole and in doing so, they've proved that a 1915 theory posited by Albert Einstein was correct. Einstein's 1915 Theory of General Relativity predicted that the gravitational pull of black holes is so large that black holes warp the fabric of space, according to The Telegraph. His theory posited that this extremely massive gravitational pull was so massive that it twists magnetic fields and bends lightwaves near black holes.
Sciencembl.edu

Scientists’ Most Powerful Technologies Were Borrowed from Nature | The Conversation

Major technological breakthroughs in science have been enabled by MBL scientists and alumni, including Osamu Shimomura, Eric Betzig, and Ed Boyden. Watson and Crick, Schrödinger and Einstein all made theoretical breakthroughs that have changed the world’s understanding of science. Today big, game-changing ideas are less common. New and improved techniques...
MathematicsScientific American

A Deep Math Dive into Why Some Infinities Are Bigger Than Others

Simple mathematical concepts such as counting appear to be firmly anchored in the natural process of thinking. Studies have shown that even very young children and animals possess such skills to a certain extent. This is hardly surprising because counting is extremely useful in terms of evolution. For example, it is required for even very simple forms of trading. And counting helps in estimating the size of a hostile group and, accordingly, whether it is better to attack or retreat.
EngineeringInvestorPlace

Quantum Computing Could Produce the Biggest Stock Market Winner… Ever

Back in October of 1927, the world’s leading scientists descended upon Brussels for the fifth Solvay Conference – an exclusive, invite-only conference dedicated to discussing and solving the outstanding preeminent open problems in physics and chemistry. In attendance were scientists that, today, we praise as the brightest minds in the...
Computerswiproud.com

Best Z score calculator

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Statistics class can be a rewarding crash course in advanced mathematics, but it can be challenging too. One of the things you’ll inevitably learn in statistics is calculating the Z score for a given data point. Although calculating the Z score by hand can be fun, a Z score calculator is an invaluable tool that can speed things up tremendously.

Comments / 0

Community Policy