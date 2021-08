Following last night’s thrilling win over the Reds, fans are still very upset with Will Smith for allowing a moonshot to Joey Votto to tie the game, which was only Votto’s third home run against a left-handed pitcher. After costing Atlanta a game (and an 8 game winning streak) against Washington over the weekend, this article should be music to the ears of Braves fans. Zachary Rymer of Bleacher Report did “The MLB Player from Every Team Most Likely to Be Traded in 2021-22 Offseason“, and he had a pretty reasonable and logical candidate for the Braves — the aforementioned closer, Will Smith.