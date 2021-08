The entire world is locked into the city of Tokyo, Japan as the 2021 Summer Olympic Games showcase some of the world’s best athletes. However, the megacity is experiencing a crisis outside of the Olympic Village walls. On Tuesday, Tokyo recorded 2,848 new COVID-19 cases, a single-day record for the area. One day later, Tokyo reset the record with 3,177 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. Nationally, Japan is also seeing a rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, the nation recorded nearly 10,000 new coronavirus cases.