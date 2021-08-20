Cancel
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken on firm dollar; rupiah, won lead fall

By Arundhati Dutta
Reuters
* S.Korea stocks post worst weekly drop in 7 months * Malaysia subdued, await new PM appointment * Philippine stocks snap 4-day winning streak By Arundhati Dutta Aug 20 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies weakened on Friday, with the Indonesian rupiah and the South Korean won falling the most as the U.S. dollar stayed firm, while Singapore stocks rose on the country's plans to ease some COVID-19 border curbs. The greenback was little changed from a nine-month high touched in the previous session on fears that the Delta coronavirus variant could delay global economic recovery and prospects of an early stimulus tapering by the Federal Reserve. "For now, we see this as near-term narrative. Central banks are not u-turning on their tightening trajectory just yet," OCBC analysts wrote in a note. The South Korean won fell to an 11-month low, after having weakened in eight of the last nine sessions. "The authorities have put this down to short-term demand supply imbalances, potentially necessitating BoK (Bank of Korea) intervention to smooth excess volatility," Mizuho Bank analysts wrote in a note. The Indonesian rupiah fell 0.4% as data showed the country's current account deficit widened in the second quarter to 0.8% of its gross domestic product. Singapore stocks rose 0.7% after the country's aviation regulator said it would allow quarantine-free entry from next month to travellers from certain nations. South Korea's stock benchmark hit its lowest since March-end and posted its worst weekly decline in nearly seven months. The country has extended social distancing curbs for two weeks to ward off a surge in coronavirus cases. The Philippine stock benchmark snapped a four-day winning streak, even as the peso strengthened 0.4%. Malaysian stock and currency markets were subdued as investors awaited the king's appointment of a new prime minister following a meeting with other royal rulers later in the day. HIGHLIGHTS: **Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.3 basis points at 6.339%​​ **Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is down 0.6 basis points at 1.375% **Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is down 0.3 basis points at 3.243%​​ Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0719 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan +0.04 -5.87 <.N2 -0.98 -1.57 25> China

EC> India -0.25 -1.82 <.NS -0.54 17.86 EI> Indonesi -0.41 -2.90 <.JK 0.29 0.51 a SE> Malaysia +0.01 -5.11 <.KL 0.41 -6.51 SE> Philippi +0.38 -4.63 <.PS -1.27 -7.09 nes I> S.Korea

11> Singapor +0.05 -3.13 <.ST 0.68 9.28 e I> Taiwan -0.10 +1.74 <.TW -0.20 10.92 II> Thailand -0.08 -10.1 <.SE 0.49 7.07 9 TI> (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

