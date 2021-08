Akin is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Akin initially worked out of the bullpen when he was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Aug. 1, but he was moved into the rotation last week when Alexander Wells was demoted to Triple-A Norfolk. While picking up his ninth start of the season Tuesday versus the Tigers, Akin lasted only three innings while giving up six runs, inflating his season ERA to 8.23. Barring a dramatic turnaround Sunday versus a tough Boston offense, Akin likely won't be long for the Baltimore rotation, especially with Bruce Zimmermann (biceps/ankle) expected to return from the injured list in the near future.