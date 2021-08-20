Cancel
Davies expected to start as Chicago hosts Kansas City

Kansas City Royals (52-68, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (54-69, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (7-12, 5.69 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (6-9, 5.00 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +101, Royals -119; over/under is even.

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

