Flash Flood Warning issued for Charles City, Chesterfield, City of Colonial Heights by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 03:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 06:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Do not stay in areas subject to flooding when water begins rising. Target Area: Charles City; Chesterfield; City of Colonial Heights; City of Hopewell; City of Petersburg; Prince George The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Chesterfield County in central Virginia The City of Colonial Heights in central Virginia West Central Charles City County in east central Virginia Northwestern Prince George County in south central Virginia The City of Hopewell in south central Virginia The Northeastern City of Petersburg in south central Virginia * Until 645 AM EDT. * At 340 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Petersburg, Hopewell, Colonial Heights, Fort Lee, Chester, Prince George, Jordans Point, Ettrick, Birchett Estate, Jordan Point Country Club and Petersburg National Battlefield. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED