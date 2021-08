As the third full week of August is coming to a close, we take a look back at the various bits of Microsoft news that have surfaced during this time. Among them, the arrival of the first official Windows 11 ISOs (with Insider builds, that is), some new Xbox peripherals, and the ever-present security flaw discoveries. You can find out additional details about the aforementioned and other news below, in your Microsoft digest for the week of August 15 – 21.