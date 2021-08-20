Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hall County, NE

Flood Advisory issued for Hall by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-20 01:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-20 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hall The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Hall County in south central Nebraska * Until 845 AM CDT Friday. * At 243 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This may cause urban and small stream flooding. Around 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Grand Island. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch is possible over the area.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Island, NE
City
Hastings, NE
County
Hall County, NE
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Hall#01 39 00#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
New York City, NYABC News

Kathy Hochul sworn in as 1st female New York governor

Former Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul was sworn in as New York's first female governor at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday by the state's chief judge, Janet DiFiore, in a private ceremony at the state capitol in Albany. A public swearing-in ceremony will be held for Hochul at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

CIA director met Taliban leader in Afghanistan on Monday -sources

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden sent CIA Director William Burns to meet Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday in the highest level official encounter since the militant group took over the Afghan capital, a U.S. official and a source familiar with government activity told Reuters on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy