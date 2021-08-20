Flood Advisory issued for Hall by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 01:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-20 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hall The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Hall County in south central Nebraska * Until 845 AM CDT Friday. * At 243 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This may cause urban and small stream flooding. Around 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Grand Island. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch is possible over the area.