Ghost of Tsushima: How to unlock Iki Island

Cold Iron Studios and Focus Home Interactive presents Aliens: Fireteam Elite, which launches today on consoles and PC. Take a look at the launch trailer marine!. Aliens: Fireteam Elite drops your fireteam of hardened marines into a desperate fight to contain the evolving Xenomorph threat. With over 20 enemy types, players must face off against waves of terrifying Xenomorph and Weyland-Yutani Synthetic foes alongside two players or AI teammates, as they desperately fight through four unique campaigns that introduce new storylines to the Alien universe. The game allows players to customize their own Colonial Marine, choosing from an extensive variety of classes, weapons, gear, and perks, battling overwhelming odds in this heart-pounding survival shooter experience.