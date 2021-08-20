Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Danville, CA

Down Syndrome Connection of the Bay Area 2021 Spring Gala and Online Auction

diablomag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDown Syndrome Connection of the Bay Area (DSCBA), based in Danville, presented a livestreamed concert and auction to raise funds for resources, programs, and more. American Idol’s Casey Abrams and James Durbin both performed, DJ Ashley Good hosted a dance party, and Mark Ibanez of KTVU Channel 2 held a sports trivia game. Donations can still be made online. Also, get ready for DSCBA’s Bay Area Step Up Walk and Family Picnic at Pleasant Hill Middle School on October 17.

www.diablomag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Pleasant Hill, CA
Pleasant Hill, CA
Society
City
Danville, CA
Danville, CA
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Abrams
Person
James Durbin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Down Syndrome#Charity#Dscba#American Idol#Ktvu Channel 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
CelebritiesPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and snappy dresser during nearly 60 years with the band, has died, his spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday. He was 80 years old. "It is with immense...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CIA director met secretly with Taliban leader in Kabul: report

CIA Director William Burns met with the Taliban’s leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Monday, U.S. officials familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. The Post reported that discussions likely involved the Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. to conclude evacuating U.S. citizens and Afghan allies. A CIA spokesperson declined...

Comments / 0

Community Policy