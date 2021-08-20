Down Syndrome Connection of the Bay Area 2021 Spring Gala and Online Auction
Down Syndrome Connection of the Bay Area (DSCBA), based in Danville, presented a livestreamed concert and auction to raise funds for resources, programs, and more. American Idol’s Casey Abrams and James Durbin both performed, DJ Ashley Good hosted a dance party, and Mark Ibanez of KTVU Channel 2 held a sports trivia game. Donations can still be made online. Also, get ready for DSCBA’s Bay Area Step Up Walk and Family Picnic at Pleasant Hill Middle School on October 17.www.diablomag.com
