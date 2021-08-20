macOS Big Sur - VMware Fusion 12 not working anymore when host is connected to VPN
I've updated my macOS from Catalina to Big Sur and since then i also had to upgrade from the VMware fusion 11 to VMware fusion 12. I've been using expressVPN for couple of months and usually i connect the host machine to the VPN and then i'm also able to have my guest machines under the VPN, but it's happening that now every time i connect to the VPN the guest machines simply can't access the network anymore. Any idea how to solve this issue?communities.vmware.com
