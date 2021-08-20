Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

macOS Big Sur - VMware Fusion 12 not working anymore when host is connected to VPN

By snataniel
vmware.com
 4 days ago

I've updated my macOS from Catalina to Big Sur and since then i also had to upgrade from the VMware fusion 11 to VMware fusion 12. I've been using expressVPN for couple of months and usually i connect the host machine to the VPN and then i'm also able to have my guest machines under the VPN, but it's happening that now every time i connect to the VPN the guest machines simply can't access the network anymore. Any idea how to solve this issue?

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vmware#Vpn#Ing#Macos Big Sur#Macos#Catalina#Mac#Bridge Networking Lrb#Nat#Vmware 11#Mac Big Sur Os#Macbook Big Sur Solved
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Softwarevmware.com

Big issue between VMware Fusion 12 and Big Sur on VLAN

I have this big problem with Fusion and Big Sur. The scenario is the following. en0 -> untagged interface adapter on a private network. vlan0 -> tagged interface adapter on a public network. Guest Machine. OS: Ubuntu 20.04.1. Network: public ip on a network adapter bridged on vlan0. The problem...
Softwarevmware.com

How to prevent VMWare Fusion from popping up when taking snapshots?

Each time VMWare Fusion takes a snapshot, the application restores itself to the desktop if it has been Hidden with Command+H. Is there a way to make it take its snapshots without constantly resurfacing? You can imagine the fun with six Linux guests, all with their daily snapshots occurring at different times.
Computersvmware.com

Re: Fusion 12 w/ Big Sur Display Flicker

Just upgraded to Big Sur and, among other issues, my Windows 10 VM flickers in full screen mode. It did not do this in Catalina using the same version of Fusion. My system is 2019 15" Macbook Pro i9 with 32GB RAM. In full screen my display flickers but not...
Computersapplevis.com

Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.5.2 With Bug Fixes

Apple has today released macOS Big Sur 11.5.2, which appears to be a minor update. At the time of posting, there isn’t much known about the update itself, with Apple simply saying that it includes “bug fixes for your Mac.” We will update this post if anything noteworthy is discovered.
Computersvmware.com

Re: Fusion Pro 12 on M1 Mac with Big Sur??

My old laptop died, and I just set up an M1 by restoring from a clone. So far everything except Fusion works fine. I am getting a message as follows:. "Failed to power on '/Users/MY NAME OMITTED HERE/Virtual Machines/Windows 10x64.vmwarevm/Windows 7 x64 - New.vmx. 1) Will Fusion work on an...
Softwarevmware.com

vCenter 6.7 errors when importing VMware 6.7U3 (Standard & HPE) ISOs

I am starting to run out of ideas when it comes to this error - I have vCenter Server for Windows upgraded to the latest version (6.7.0.4800) and the Update Manager plugin is showing version (6.7.0.42173). I have read numerous articles and guides on what has worked for others (URL vs file, .zip vs .iso) and none of that seems to be working. The Update manager, however, is successfully pulling patches for my esxi 6.0 hosts..so not sure what the deal is. Logs don't provide me with anything of much use; error code doesn't even display in the Import window; nothing makes it beyond ~4MB upload (Local to the server OR on Remote PC).
Softwarevmware.com

VMware Horizon UAG "Unable to connect to server: target machine actively refused it."

We have a lingering issue that has been hard to pinpoint the problem. Initially, about once a month we would receive a notice in the middle of the night from our monitoring system that the external connections for our VDI environment is down. When trying to connect to the servers via the Horizon Client we would receive this error message (screenshot attached):
Computersvmware.com

Re: Big Sur Bridged Wifi Download Issues

I have upgraded my Mac to BigSur update and have VMware Fusion Pro 12.1.2 and have been having issues with bridged wifi on all my VMs. Lately I have been having issues downloading large files when using any VM. I get "Network Error" using Chrome, FireFox, IE, etc. I have also tried to downloading large files via command line on some of my linux boxes and it fails to download the file.
Technologyvmware.com

SSL VPN Plus unable to connect to gateway

If this is not the proper board for this question, I apologize in advance. I am trying to set up SSL VPN Plus to connect from Ubuntu 18.04 client to Ubuntu 18.04 VM. I have set up the VM side, generated the installation package, downloaded through https://MYIP and installed on the client without errors. I have also checked that naclient and naclient_poll are running on the client, and that ssl-vpnplus is listening on the NSX Edge. However, the client gives Error: Unable to connect to gateway. I have the latest versions of TCL, TX, and NSS on the client (although it is possible that different versions are needed?) I have attached the auth.log and syslog entries from the client (log.zip).
Computersgamepolar.com

Obtain: macOS 11.5.2 Massive Sur Launched with Bug Fixes

Apple has simply launched macOS 11.5.2 Massive Sur replace for all Macs with bug fixes, nothing else. macOS 11.5.2 Massive Sur Replace Now Accessible for Obtain with Bug Fixes. This replace is obtainable to obtain over the air, and that is the total changelog that comes hooked up with the brand new software program:
ComputersArs Technica

macOS Big Sur 11.5.2 is here, but it doesn’t seem to do much

Today, Apple released a new version of its Mac operating system, macOS Big Sur. The new update is labeled macOS Big Sur 11.5.2, but there aren't any new features or major security updates. Rather, macOS 11.5.2 focuses on "bug fixes." In fact, these are Apple's release notes for the latest version of Big Sur, in their entirety:
Softwarevmware.com

Re: Running Fusion Host on macOS 12 Monterey

While I fully understand that Fusion host is not yet supported on macOS12/Monterey; has anyone tested it yet, and are there any known issues?. Search this area of VMTN for “Monterey”, there are various threads. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0 Kudos. ‎08-16-2021 06:12 AM. ...nothing that I can find? I also have the...
ComputersTidbits

#1575: More CSAM Detection details emerge, many-stop route planning with MapQuest, Speedify VPN, macOS 11.5.2

The controversy surrounding Apple’s announcement that iOS 15 would detect child sexual abuse material being uploaded to iCloud Photos continues. Last week, Apple posted yet another explanatory document and sent software chief Craig Federighi to explain in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. Adam Engst dives into the details. Ever needed to solve the traveling salesperson problem in the real world? Adam did, and he shares his MapQuest-driven solution. If you’re struggling with slow or unreliable Internet access, we have a look at Speedify, a VPN that bonds multiple connections to improve performance and reliability. Finally, Apple released macOS 11.5.2 with no details at all about what changed. Should you update? We don’t know! Notable Mac app releases this week include 1Password 7.8.7, Firefox 91, and Timing 2021.5.1.
Softwarevmware.com

Announcing Microsoft SQL Server Big Data Clusters on VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid

VMware Tanzu, a family of products and services for modernizing applications and infrastructure, enables our customers to deliver better software to production continuously. VMware Tanzu helps build cloud native apps, refactor existing apps and allow customers to run and manage Kubernetes across multiple clouds, teams, and clusters. Today we are announcing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy