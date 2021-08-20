macOS Big Sur - VMware Fusion 12 not working anymore when host is connected to VPN

If this is not the proper board for this question, I apologize in advance. I am trying to set up SSL VPN Plus to connect from Ubuntu 18.04 client to Ubuntu 18.04 VM. I have set up the VM side, generated the installation package, downloaded through https://MYIP and installed on the client without errors. I have also checked that naclient and naclient_poll are running on the client, and that ssl-vpnplus is listening on the NSX Edge. However, the client gives Error: Unable to connect to gateway. I have the latest versions of TCL, TX, and NSS on the client (although it is possible that different versions are needed?) I have attached the auth.log and syslog entries from the client (log.zip).