Twilio Segment Unveils New CDP Developer Toolkit

IDC defines a UCaaS solution as a cloud-based integrated voice, messaging, and meeting services solution delivered via IP in the cloud and sold on a monthly recurring subscription basis. For any IT decision maker in an enterprise, the UCaaS market presents an overwhelming set of solution options. There are numerous service providers — including network carriers, cable companies, and over-the-top (OTT) service providers — presenting buyers each with slightly different unified communicationsfeature bundles, integrations, customer support programs, security capabilities, and an associated portfolio of solutions. The value proposition also has to resonate and must include a vision for the longer-term necessity of unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) solutions for the enterprise customer.