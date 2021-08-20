Cancel
Twilio Segment Unveils New CDP Developer Toolkit

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwilio Segment’s unparalleled flexibility empowers developers to create world-class, differentiated customer experiences with the world’s #1 CDP. Twilio Segment, the world’s #1 Customer Data Platform (CDP), unveiled its Developer Toolkit, a unique set of developer tools that gives companies unprecedented flexibility to customize their customer data stack and deliver truly differentiated customer experiences using the Twilio Segment CDP. The Twilio Segment Developer Toolkit provides companies with the most powerful data collection and integration capabilities on the market.

aithority.com

