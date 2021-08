Schwarber will start in left field and bat second Monday against the Rangers, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. After making his first seven starts with the Red Sox as a designated hitter while he recovered from hamstring and groin injuries that he suffered during his time with the Nationals earlier this season, Schwarber will receive the green light to make his debut in the outfield for Boston. The Red Sox plan to eventually expose Schwarber to first base, but for now, he'll likely serve as the primary option in left field, allowing J.D. Martinez to settle back in at DH.