SAIC Appoints Catherine Hernandez-Blades as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications

Media Executive with More Than 25 Years of Local Broadcast Experience Will Oversee KSVI-TV, yourbigsky.com, and Mission Broadcasting Inc.’s KHMT-TV Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), announced that Stephen Eaton has been appointed Vice President and General Manager of its broadcast and digital operations in Billings, Montana (DMA #167), overseeing KSVI-TV (ABC), yourbigsky.com, and their related mobile and social media channels. Mr. Eaton will also oversee the Company’s operational agreements with Mission Broadcasting, Inc., providing services to KHMT-TV (FOX) in Billings. He will assume his new responsibilities immediately and report to Traci Wilkinson, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for Nexstar Media Inc.’s broadcasting division.