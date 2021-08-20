SAIC Appoints Catherine Hernandez-Blades as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications
Science Applications International Corp. announced that Catherine Hernandez-Blades has joined the company as senior vice president of marketing and communications. In this role, Hernandez-Blades will be responsible for strategy and execution for all of SAIC’s marketing; internal and external communications; public relations; environmental, social and governance (ESG); and change management functions.martechseries.com
