SAIC Appoints Catherine Hernandez-Blades as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScience Applications International Corp. announced that Catherine Hernandez-Blades has joined the company as senior vice president of marketing and communications. In this role, Hernandez-Blades will be responsible for strategy and execution for all of SAIC’s marketing; internal and external communications; public relations; environmental, social and governance (ESG); and change management functions.

