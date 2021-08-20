Cancel
Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid Gets Dressed in Earthy Brown Hues

Hypebae
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNike is expanding its lineup of Air Jordan 1 Mids with a fall-ready brown colorway. The OG silhouette comes with a suede base dressed in an earthy brown hue, which is contrasted with a darker tone on the mudguard, lacing system, collar and heel. Maintaining the overall theme, the ball-and-wings emblem is stamped in black. Elsewhere, the Swoosh on each side is accentuated with light beige topstitched details. The Jumpman logo takes center stage on the tongue tag and footbed, while the design is rounded out with an off-white midsole.

