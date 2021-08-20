Cancel
Agriculture

TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Aug. 16

 4 days ago

PARIS, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Below are the latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on harvest progress for French soft wheat, durum wheat and spring barley, plus grain maize crop conditions, covering week 32 ending Aug. 16. Figures are percentages of the national crop area. HARVEST PROGRESS Aug. 16 Aug. 9 Aug. 16, 2020 Soft wheat 91 72 100 Durum 100 99 100 Spring barley 97 79 100 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 32 average in France 0 1 8 80 11 Week 31 2021 0 1 8 80 11 Week 33 2020 4 10 24 57 5 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Jason Neely)

