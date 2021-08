T-Mobile on Monday acknowledged a breach of customer information after a hacker group claimed to have obtained records of 100 million of the operator's US customers and offered some of the data on the dark web. The US wireless operator said it could not determine the number of customers impacted but that it had begun a "deep technical review of the situation across our systems to identify the nature of any data that was illegally accessed." T-Mobile initially said it was checking the validity of the hacker group's claim, and hours later acknowledged that at least some data were accessed. "We have determined that unauthorized access to some T-Mobile data occurred, however we have not yet determined that there is any personal customer data involved," a company statement said.