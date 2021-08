Finally, Hasbro’s Eternals Figures Get Their Official Reveal. Marvel’s Eternals, as originally intended, ought to have opened last November. But life, nature, and pandemics had other plans. For Hasbro, the delay was tougher to work with. Having developed the Eternals figures for Marvel Legends over the course of the previous year, they had them ready to go. But unlike the Black Widow toys, they would not see early release to promote a movie nobody could see for another a year. However, fully finished samples from the factories in Asia leaked, and have shown up online over the past few months. Superhero Hype and other similar sites do not publish unauthorized photos, but now that Yahoo finally gave the figures a formal unveiling, we can too.