The Latest: Taliban said to be waiting until after Aug. 31

By The Associated Press
WHIO Dayton
 9 days ago
KABUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan official familiar with talks with the Taliban says the group does not plan to make any decisions or announcements about the upcoming government until after the Aug. 31 U.S. withdrawal date passes.

The official, who is not authorized to give information to the media and thus spoke anonymously, says Taliban lead negotiator Anas Haqqani has told his ex-government interlocuters that the insurgent movement has a deal with the U.S. “to do nothing” until after the final withdrawal date passes.

He did not elaborate on whether the reference to doing nothing was only in the political field. Haqqani’s statement raises concerns about what the religious movement might be planning after Aug. 31, and whether they will keep their promise to include non-Taliban officials in the next government.

Until now the Taliban have said nothing of their plans to replace the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, or what a replacement would look like.

___

MORE ON THE CRISIS IN AFGHANISTAN:

— Allies embraced Biden. Did Kabul lay bare "great illusion"?

Was Biden handcuffed by Trump's Taliban deal in Doha?

US struggles to speed Kabul airlift despite Taliban, chaos

Taliban suppress more dissent as economic challenges loom

— Afghan president latest leader on the run to turn up in UAE

— Afghanistan war unpopular amid chaotic pullout: AP-NORC poll

— Afghan officer who fought with US forces rescued from Kabul

Misread warnings helped lead to chaotic Afghan evacuation

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/afghanistan

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

VATICAN CITY — The Vatican’s newspaper is calling on the international community to welcome Afghan civilians fleeing the Taliban, expressing incredulousness “that before deciding to abandon the country no one thought through such a foreseeable scenario or did anything to avoid it.”

In a front-page article in the Friday edition of L’Osservatore Romano, deputy editor Gaetano Vallini said the West was obliged to urgently remedy the situation with concrete action and welcome refugees to avoid a “catastrophic humanitarian emergency.”

The commentary was an unusually blunt criticism of the U.S., though Washington wasn’t singled out by name. After expressing shock at the chaos created by the U.S.-led Western withdrawal, Gallini wrote: “It would be even more serious if such a decision was taken with the knowledge of such dramatic consequences.”

Pope Francis has expressed alarm at the chaos that has engulfed Afghanistan with the Taliban takeover. During his Sunday blessing, Francis asked for prayers for an end to the violence and for Afghan men, women and children to be able to live in “fully reciprocal” peace and security.

___

KABUL, Afghanistan — Friday prayers were uneventful in the Afghan capital, with no Taliban gunmen seen guarding the entrances of mosques or enforcing dress code restrictions as they have in the past. Some mosques even saw higher numbers than normal in attendance.

The Islamic-fundamentalist Taliban issued guidance to imams around Afghanistan on Thursday, saying they should use the weekly sermons and prayers to appeal for unity, urge people not to flee the country, and to counter “negative propaganda” about them.

“The benefits of state should be explained to all,” a commission of Taliban monitoring religious affairs and mosques said in the guidance they circulated.

Kabul resident Jawed Safi was please to see the mosques secure. The Afghan government had previously posted guards at mosques to ward off attackers due to frequent bombings in the past.

“People were as normal, as in the past, but there were more of them,” Safi said, adding that there were “no restrictions so far.”

An imam in eastern Kabul, Bashir Wardak, said that Afghans should unite to stop the decadeslong bloodshed. “Allah has ordered us to peace and brotherhood so we must get united,” he said.

Abdul Boghdi, another imam in northern Kabul, said that “people together should collect money to help those displaced.”

One attendee, Qasim Ahmadi, saw people wearing jeans attend prayers as usual. “There should be no restrictions on us, we are already Muslims,” he said. “The Taliban should aim for an inclusive government in order to be successful.”

Thousand of internally displaced people are living on the streets and in the parks of Kabul, with limited access to drinking water and food. Some reports indicate that their situation has worsened since the Taliban overran the capital, causing donors to shy away.

___

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia has evacuated 26 of its citizens, including 5 diplomats, from Kabul on a special military flight to Jakarta.

Indonesia’s foreign minister Retno Marsudi said in a tweet that the Friday flight that would land later in the day also carried five Filipinos and two Afghans, including the spouse of an Indonesian national and a local staff member of the Indonesian Embassy.

“The Indonesian military aircraft carrying out this mission is now in Islamabad and will proceed to Indonesia soon,” Marsudi said.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Teuku Faizasyah said the evacuation was planned once the Taliban took control of the capital and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

___

KABUL, Afghanistan — Life is returning to normal for some Afghans in the capital, although Kabul’s normally crowded streets appear empty of their usual traffic congestion.

The Taliban have not imposed any restrictions on people so far, as they prepare for Friday prayers. Having a long beard and wearing traditional hats and clothes were required while the group was ruling the country in the late 90s.

Fewer stores have opened, and few cars could be seen on the streets. Taliban checkpoints have sprung up around the city, searching cars and checking documents. Some Taliban are patrolling in cars as well.

___

MADRID — Top European Union officials will visit a Spanish military airport being used as a hub to receive Afghans flown out of Kabul before they are distributed to other countries in the bloc.

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said Friday that EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel will visit a temporary camp at the Torrejón de Ardoz military airport near Madrid on Saturday.

Albares told Spanish public broadcaster RTVE that Spain is receiving evacuated Afghans who have worked for EU bodies or EU member nations.

The evacuees are expected to spend several days at the camp for health and security screening before moving to reception centers ahead of their journeys to other European countries.

___

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s state-run airline has resumed special flights for Kabul, in order to evacuate Pakistanis and foreigners stranded in Afghanistan.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet said Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will send its two planes to the Afghan capital on Friday to evacuate 350 passengers.

Chaudhry says Pakistan’s interior ministry is also facilitating the evacuation of Pakistanis and foreigners from Afghanistan through border crossings.

The latest development comes days after PIA halted all flights to Kabul to protect passengers, the crew and the planes after consulting the Afghan civil aviation authorities.

Pakistan’s government has been trying to evacuate its citizens and foreigners by air and land routes since the Taliban took over Kabul.

For this purpose, Pakistan is issuing visas upon arrival to all diplomats, foreigners and journalists who want to leave Kabul over security concerns.

___

BERLIN — Germany says it has flown out more than 1,600 people from Kabul this week.

The Defense Ministry on Friday said that the German military has carried out 11 evacuation flights so far, with more planned.

The German government has pledged to help bring all citizens and local Afghan staff who worked for the German military, aid groups or news organizations out of the country.

Senior German officials have also said efforts will be made to help Afghans who are particularly vulnerable to reprisals from the Taliban, such as human rights defenders.

But Germany’s commanding officer in Kabul, Gen. Jens Arlt, said the evacuation has been hampered by the large number of people outside Kabul airport hoping to get onto planes out of Afghanistan.

___

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A plane with people who have been evacuated from Afghanistan landed Friday at the Oslo airport in Norway.

Norway’s Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide told Norwegian news agency NTB that onboard were citizens from the Scandinavian country, family members to local employees and “some other European citizens.” Eriksen Soereide didn’t give any figures or elaborate.

Among the group were reporters for Norway’s TV2 and NRK television channels.

The plane arrived from Tbilisi, Georgia.

On Wednesday, a plane with 13 Norwegian citizens, mostly diplomats, arrived in Copenhagen, Denmark.

___

CANBERRA, Australia — More than 160 Australian and Afghan citizens have been evacuated from Kabul after a third rescue flight, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday.

Morrison said 60 Australians and Afghans who helped Australia during the 20-year war were flown to the United Arab Emirates overnight.

The first Australian flight carrying 94 evacuees touched down in the Australian west coast city of Perth on Friday, he said.

Australia could not evacuate parts of Afghanistan beyond the Kabul airport, he added.

“The situation in Kabul does remain chaotic,” Morrison said. The government has not commented on media reports that Australia plans to evacuate 600 Australians and Afghans.

___

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

U.S. PoliticsSlate

Wait, Is the U.S. Allied With the Taliban Against ISIS Now?

There’s an odd historical resonance the fact that Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Vietnam as the scenes of chaos, bloodshed, and desperation play out in Afghanistan this week. For Americans, the evacuation of Kabul resembles, and has frequently been compared to, that of Saigon 46 years ago. Depending on your political persuasion, both are humiliating surrenders, the inevitable results of American hubris, or some combination of the two. But there may be lessons for Afghanistan’s new rulers as well.
Middle Eastmarketresearchtelecast.com

Qatar mediates the formation of a Taliban government that has legitimacy

Qatar is mediating for the formation of a new government in Afghanistan, after the Taliban seized power. Qatari special envoy Motlaq Bin Majid al Qahtani has met in Kabul with representatives of these fundamentalists and with political leaders outside of them, such as former President Hamid Karzai, to promote a political system that allows their international recognition. It remains to be seen whether he manages to win the game over Pakistan, which supports the most radical sector of the group, much less inclined to make concessions.
Worldthewestsidegazette.com

German Envoy Confirms That Taliban Agreed To Let Afghans Leave After Aug. 31

BERLIN — Germany has received assurance from the Taliban that Afghan nationals will be allowed to leave the country even after the withdrawal deadline of Aug. 31, informed the German government on Aug.26. The decision comes despite the statement of the Taliban warning the US against encouraging the Afghan elite...
WorldPosted by
WDBO

The Latest: China says waiting before recognizing government

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — BEIJING — China says it is waiting for the establishment of an “open, inclusive, and widely representative” government in Afghanistan before it decides on the issue of recognition. “If we are going to recognize a government, we will have to wait till the government is...
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban asking US to keep some Americans in Afghanistan: Report

The Taliban is reportedly requesting the U.S. keep some diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after the August 31 U.S. troop withdrawal deadline. U.S. officials have been weighing the possibility of reopening the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and keeping some diplomats in the country, but no decision has been made as to whether the plan will go through, according to an official familiar with the discussions who spoke to the Washington Post on Friday.
WorldBirmingham Star

Taliban rule won't last long in Afghanistan, says Amrullah

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 29 (ANI): The former Afghan government first Vice President and self-proclaimed acting President Amrullah Saleh on Saturday told that the Taliban rule won't last long in Afghanistan. In an interview with Euronews, speaking from the Panjshir Valley he said, "The law of the Taliban is Islamic Emirate,...
Worldthedallasnews.net

Haqqani Network, proscribed terror group running Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 28 (ANI): The US who first designated the Haqqani Network as a terrorist group in 2012, is now a part of the government in Afghanistan post the Taliban takeover of the war-torn country. Without bold action that doesn't cow to the demands of the terrorists now running...
POTUSNew York Post

Biden says US will stick to Aug. 31 deadline to leave Afghanistan after Taliban threat

President Biden on Tuesday told world leaders that he has decided to stick to an Aug. 31 deadline for removing all US troops from Afghanistan. The decision, which was reported by the Associated Press, may strand US citizens and Afghans who helped the US military following an announcement from the Taliban that the withdrawal date is non-negotiable.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Kabul Bomber Waited Until He Was as Close to U.S. Troops as Possible: NYT

The terrorist who detonated a bomb outside Kabul’s international airport on Thursday, killing at least 170 people including 13 U.S. servicemen, waited until he was as close as possible to American troops, according to officials cited by The New York Times. The suicide bomber detonated a 25-pound explosive vest, an unusually large device, just as he was about to be frisked by U.S. troops manning the airport’s Abbey gate. Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the head of United States Central Command, previously said that the explosion happened at an “interface point” where evacuees who have gone through initial screening by the Taliban are then hand-searched by U.S. troops before they can get on flights. “Ultimately Americans have got to be in danger to do these searches,” he said. The Times reports that the Taliban had twice pushed crowds back from the outer perimeter on Thursday but the bomber somehow made it through in a third surge of people.
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

Nearly 350 US citizens still in Afghanistan: State Departme

Washington [US], August 28 (ANI): Nearly 350 US citizens are still in Afghanistan and seeking to leave the country, a media report said. Approximately 350 US individuals are currently still in Afghanistan and seeking to leave, CNN reported sourcing a State Department official. The US has communicated with nearly 280...
Public SafetyRebel Yell

Attack on the airport | Taliban under pressure to protect Kabul

(Kabul) The speech of the Taliban at the time of their uprising was always crystal clear: their rule would only be Sharia, happiness and security. But Thursday’s attack on Kabul Airport, which killed around 100 people, undermines their claims. Posted on Aug 27, 2021 at 12:38 pm. David FOX Agence...
Afghanistanbirminghamnews.net

ISIS, Al-Qaeda rise likely under Taliban regime: Experts

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Day after the Kabul terror attack, some Defence experts feel that the terror groups Islamic State (ISIS) and Al-Qaeda will re-establish themselves once again under the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. While speaking to ANI, PK Sehgal on Friday said that there is absolutely no...
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

Fox News’ Aishah Hasnie Relays Terrifying Accounts from Friends in Afghanistan: ‘Waiting on Their Death Sentence’ After Taliban Seized US Biometric System

Fox News’ Aishah Hasnie said Thursday that her friends in Afghanistan were “waiting on their death sentence” after the Taliban’s takeover. Hasnie — a dual citizen of the United States and Pakistan — said the country had become frenetic as residents attempt to to flee or prepare for Taliban rule by burning books and raiding grocery stores. “I have three good friends and … each of their families are in hiding right now, essentially, as they put it, waiting for their death sentence,” she said in a morning segment on Fox.

