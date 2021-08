Almost a year after its initial release on the PC and the Nintendo Switch, Supergiant Games‘ award-winning rogue-lite title Hades is finally here on consoles. The game was officially made available from 13th August supported by both the previous generation and the current generation consoles. Hades will run at 60 Frames Per Second at 1080P resolution on the previous generation consoles (PS4 and Xbox One) and will run at 60 Frames Per Second at 4K resolution on the current generation consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S). An added benefit of the PS5 is that the game will take advantage of the haptic feedback and the adaptive triggers on the dual sense controller. And, if you’re an Xbox Gamepass subscriber, the game will be made available on the 13th as well.