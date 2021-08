It has been a long-standing tradition that smartphone makers aside from Apple christen their smartphones with a specific brand reserved for their mobile devices. This was especially true for the likes of Samsung, which has other consumer electronics products in the market. However, some manufacturers like OnePlus saw the wisdom in a simple, Apple-like naming scheme that puts the brand front and center. While it may be too late for some companies, Xiaomi is making the unconventional decision to drop its “Mi” smartphone branding, now that its name is more or less well-known throughout the world.