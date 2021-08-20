Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Raspberry Pi Display Driver Patches Updated For

phoronix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWork continues on getting the Broadcom VC4 kernel Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver into shape for being able to support 4K display outputs at 60Hz. For a while now Maxime Ripard has been working to improve the VC4 DRM driver to be able to drive HDMI outputs from the Raspberry Pi with 4K at 60Hz. Those patches have now been revised a seventh time in updating against the latest DRM-Misc-Next state and a minor code change. This [email protected] support is only for the HDMI on the Raspberry Pi 4 and newer.

www.phoronix.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Display Driver#Linux#Mailing List#Hdmi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
ComputersRaspberry Pi

TOFU for Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4

In the latest issue of Custom PC magazine, Gareth Halfacree reviews Oratek’s TOFU, a carrier printed circuit board for Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. The launch of the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 family (reviewed in Issue 209) last year sparked an entirely unsurprising explosion of interest in designing carrier boards. This was aided in no small part by the Raspberry Pi Foundation’s decision to release its own in-house carrier board design under a permissive licence from which others could springboard with their own creations.
Computerscnx-software.com

MinCab is the smallest Raspberry Pi CM4 carrier board ever

Carrier boards for Raspberry Pi CM4 modules are all over the place for routers, NAS, industrial gateways, and more. Here’s another one with the Minimal Carrier Board for Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, or MinCab, that powers the RPi CM4 module via a USB Type-C port. That’s about all it...
Computersphoronix.com

Raspberry Pi V3DV Driver Nearing Vulkan 1.1 Support

The open-source V3DV driver living within Mesa for providing Vulkan API support for modern Broadcom VideoCore graphics -- most notably found in the Raspberry Pi 4 and newer -- is nearing Vulkan 1.1 compliance. Igalia developers have been continuing to work on the Mesa V3DV driver under contract with the...
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

New official Raspberry Pi resources website launches

The Raspberry Pi team has this week announced the launch of their new Raspberry Pi documentation resources website moving away from the previous Github repositories written in Github flavored Markdown to a more organized Raspberry Pi resource built and deployed directly from the documentation repository using Github Actions. The team has also revamped the Raspberry Pi commercial applications Product information Portal or PIP where documents such as regulatory paperwork, product change notices, and white papers will be stored and accessed from now on.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Beats Wordscapes with 3D Printer and AI

Developer Chase Roberts is so good at Wordscapes, he’s beating it in his sleep. Albeit, with the help of a really cool Raspberry Pi project! If you’re not familiar with the popular app, players must complete a crossword of sorts using a wheel of letters at the bottom of the screen.
ComputersNeowin

Patch My PC Updater 4.2.0.4

Patch My PC Free is a portable and reliable tool which can quickly check your PC for outdated software. The supported third-party programs include a large number of widely-used applications, including Adobe Reader, Mozilla Firefox, Java, 7-Zip, BleachBit, Google Chrome and many more. Patch My PC Home updater features:. Updates...
Computersadafruit.com

Raspberry Pi 4 Classic Mac #3DPrinting #3DThursday

I never owned a Classic Mac so I designed this representation in FreeCAD 19.1 to use a Raspberry Pi 4B, MZDPI-VGA-Zero screen, ribbon cable, and micro SD to SD card extension cable. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4873418. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller?...
Electronicsadafruit.com

NEW PRODUCT – Raspberry Pi PoE+ HAT

NEW PRODUCT – Raspberry Pi PoE+ HAT. Power over Ethernet (PoE) can make your project wiring a breeze – instead of needing a wire for power and data, you can use one Ethernet cable for both!. Simply attach the standoffs in the four corners of the HAT, then connect to...
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Compact Maple Syrup Raspberry Pi IoT smart camera

A new Raspberry Pi camera project has been posted to the Hackster.io website by maker Ricardo de Azambuja using a Raspberry Pi Zero together with the Raspberry Pi Camera Module V2 and a Google Coral USB Accelerator to create a low-power customizable Internet of Things smart camera. The Coral USB...
Computershackaday.com

New Part Day: Raspberry Pi HAT For IEEE1588 Precision Time Protocol

The new Real-Time HAT by InnoRoute adds IEEE1588 PTP support in hardware to a Raspberry Pi 4 nestled beneath. Based around a Xilinx Artix-7 FPGA and a handful of gigabit Ethernet PHY devices, the HAT acts as network-passthrough, adding accurate time-stamps to egress (outgoing) packets and stripping time-stamps from the ingress (incoming) side.
ElectronicsZDNet

Best Raspberry Pi kit 2021: Top starter and pro kits

With most countries still going in and out of COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions, millions are stuck home looking for ways to pass the time. Raspberry Pi kits are a great way for both children and adults to learn about coding. Raspberry Pi kits -- which generally come with electronic components...
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Smart Glasses Recognize Hand Gestures with AI

Controlling devices with speech is cool and all but why bother with all of those syllables when you could just wave your hand? That’s where maker Teemu Laurila of the YouTube channel Teukkaniikka comes in with his custom Raspberry Pi-powered smart glasses. This is an ongoing project which receives occasional...
Computersphoronix.com

Debian 11 Performance Uplift Is Looking Great For Intel Xeon, AMD EPYC

This past weekend marked the release of Debian 11 "Bullseye" as the newest version of this major Linux distribution that is also the basis for many others. Given the popularity of Debian stable on servers, our first round of Debian 11.0 benchmarking is looking at the performance relative to Debian 10.10 on latest-generation Intel Xeon "Ice Lake" and AMD EPYC "Milan" hardware.
Computersphoronix.com

Ubuntu 21.10 Likely Sticking To The GNOME 40 Desktop

While Ubuntu normally ships with the very latest GNOME desktop version issued just before release time, with Ubuntu 21.04 they stuck to GNOME 3.38 rather than punting early to GNOME 40. In the Ubuntu 21.10 development packages they since migrated to GNOME 40 but now it looks like they will be sticking to that and not pulling ahead to the near-final GNOME 41.

Comments / 0

Community Policy