Netflix’s The Witcher has not yet been renewed for a third season

Netflix viewers who watched Virgin River Season 3 can tell you that the series pulled out all of the stop for the season finale, leaving fans with a lot of major questions, including us still not knowing who shot Jack, which was left over from the Season 2 finale. With all of the surprises, though, there was one which really seemed to come out of nowhere, and that was the reveal that Doc Mullins seems to have some family that he doesn't know about. Now, the showrunner is opening up about how Virgin River will explore his character more if they come back for Season 4.