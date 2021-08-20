Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

In COVID-19 hangover, as more around world get vaccinated, fewer give blood

By Sangmi Cha
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1amjya_0bXXlK4D00
A nurse collects samples at a blood donation centre during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 29, 2021. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

SEOUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - From Seoul to Paris, and Moscow to Bangkok, concerned citizens are lining up for vaccine shots as COVID-19 case numbers swell. That may ease pressure on stretched hospitals around the world, but with it comes a hangover - a severe shortage of blood donors.

A number of countries don't allow people who have just been vaccinated to give blood, as well as banning those in recovery from coronavirus. With others simply staying home as new infections rise, doctors say donor pools have shrunk to alarmingly low levels, menacing urgent operations.

In South Korea, now grappling with record cases, donors can't give blood for seven days after a COVID-19 vaccine shot - and supply is down to just 3.2 days, as of Wednesday, from 6.5 days' worth this time last year, according to the Korean Red Cross.

The Korean Medical Association (KMA) has launched a blood drive, starting with doctors themselves, warning that patients in need of urgent surgery or transfusions could face emergency situations, KMA spokeswoman Park Soo-hyun told Reuters.

"There have been increasing times when hospitals notify us of postponement of surgeries or treatments and crowding due to lack of blood," Park said.

Recurrent waves of infections, driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant, and extension of lockdowns have started taking a bigger toll on donations, according to a Reuters review of the situation in different countries.

In Thailand, confirmed cases topped 1 million on Friday with authorities reporting record increases in deaths in recent weeks. read more

"Due to the COVID situation, not many people are donating blood so there is not enough and some surgeries have to be postponed," said Piya Kiatisewi, a bone cancer surgeon at Lerdsin Hospital in Bangkok.

'SEPTEMBER WORRIES'

Like South Korea, Russia prohibits blood donations from the fully vaccinated - but for a whole month, not just seven days. It also doesn't accept blood from those in the middle of COVID-19 vaccination cycle.

The Kommersant business daily reported last week that donor activity in Russia has slumped, hit by the vaccination campaign, with blood service workers in six different regions reporting the problem to the paper.

In the United States, supplies of donated blood - already strained by the pandemic - tightened further in the spring as hospitals ramped up surgeries that had been on hold, according to Dr. Claudia Cohn, chief medical officer at AABB, previously known as the American Association of Blood Banks.

Under U.S. guidelines, people receiving authorized vaccines do not have to wait before donating blood, but individuals given a different type of vaccine, possibly in another country, need to wait 14 days.

To be sure, in western Europe concerns over vaccination-hit donations have been exacerbated by the traditional summer holiday period.

France's blood supply agency, the Etablissement Francais du Sang (EFS), said stocks were too tight for comfort. It said there are 85,000 red blood cell bags in reserve, below a comfortable level of 100,000 or more.

"No sick person will miss out on a transfusion but we are worried for September," an EFS spokesperson told Reuters, when the volume of surgical operations would typically increase.

In Italy, the National Blood Centre said there were worrying shortages in a number of regions, including Lazio, centred on the capital Rome, which had led some hospitals to postpone planned operations to conserve stocks for emergencies. It blamed the shortfall mainly on many people being away on holiday and a lack of staff in some collection centres.

'AFRAID TO DONATE'

Across Europe, donation levels have also been plagued by uncertainty over whether people can give blood if they have not been vaccinated, officials in various countries said. Spain's Health Ministry, for instance, issued a call for donations this week, telling people it's safe to donate during the pandemic.

In Greece, "People are afraid to go and donate blood to hospitals because of the coronavirus", said Konstantinos Stamoulis, scientific director of Hellenic National Blood Center in Athens. "There are days when there is a reduction of up to 50% in blood donations compared to 2019," he said.

Back in Asia, many countries are now facing their most severe outbreak of coronavirus so far amid the Delta variant surge.

In Vietnam, the country's National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion said it could meet only 50-70% of demand.

"We haven't been able to deploy mobile donor centres," said Le Hoang Oanh, head of the blood transfusion centre of Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's coronavirus epicentre.

"Instead, we have to call for donors to go to our permanent centres, which is a challenge given the movement restrictions in the city."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

172K+
Followers
199K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donation#Blood Transfusions#Whole Blood#The Korean Red Cross#Kma#Covid#Lerdsin Hospital#Aabb#Efs#The National Blood Centre#Health Ministry#Cho Ray Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Spain
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Vietnam
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

8,900 May Have Received Fake COVID-19 Vaccines, Injected With Saline Instead

Nearly 9,000 people in Germany may need to be vaccinated again after a nurse swapped out COVID-19 vaccines for a saline solution. The German nurse is currently being investigated after she admitted to replacing doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for a saltwater solution to cover up dropping a vial.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public HealthIFLScience

COVID: The Reason Cases Are Rising Among The Double Vaccinated – It’s Not Because Vaccines Aren’t Working

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, has announced that around 40% of people being admitted to hospital with COVID in the UK have been vaccinated. And according to the latest Public Health England data, around 15% of those being hospitalised have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. At first glance, this rings very serious alarm bells, but it shouldn’t. The vaccines are still working very well.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Rabbi Pinto Received 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, Hospitalized with Coronavirus Anyway

Rabbi David Hanania Pinto, head of the ‘Orot Chaim & Moshe’ Institutions, has been hospitalized in “not good” condition at Assuta Medical Center’s Coronavirus Unit, according to a report published Wednesday by the B’Hadarei Ha’Charedim news site. The rabbi, who received all three doses of coronavirus vaccine, was nevertheless diagnosed...
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

"A Future Variant Could Kill 35% of People!" Experts Issue Warning About Future Of Pandemic In Texas

Texas hospitals are currently on the verge of collapse due to the Delta variant. 50,000 people around the state have already died from Covid-19. But if you thought that the pandemic will be over soon, I have some bad news. According to research published by Harvard Medical School, highly deadly Covid variants could arrive in Texas at some point in the future:
Public HealthHouston Chronicle

Skeptical of coronavirus shots, some patients demand blood transfusions only from the unvaccinated

The nation's roiling tensions over vaccination against covid-19 have spilled into an unexpected arena: lifesaving blood transfusions. With nearly 60% of the eligible U.S. population fully vaccinated, most of the nation's blood supply is now coming from donors who have been inoculated, experts said. That has led some patients who are skeptical of the shots to demand transfusions from only the unvaccinated, an option blood centers insist is neither medically sound nor operationally feasible.
Public Healthosu.edu

Why are there more COVID-19 cases in vaccinated people now?

As what we know about COVID-19 evolves, so could the information contained in this story. Find our most recent COVID-19 blog posts here. As a primary care physician, I’ve received a lot of questions lately about “breakthrough” COVID-19 infections, the term used to describe when someone who is vaccinated against COVID-19 still contracts a case of the virus.
Public HealthMedical News Today

Type 2 diabetes and the COVID-19 vaccine: Is it safe?

The COVID-19 vaccines are safe for people with type 2 diabetes. People with diabetes have a higher risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19, and vaccines can help to prevent these outcomes. In this article, we discuss the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in people with type 2...
Public HealthCharlotteObserver.com

Unvaccinated people face more than double the risk of COVID reinfection, CDC says

A new study of hundreds of Kentucky residents reveals more real-world data that shows COVID-19 vaccines offer better protection against reinfection than natural immunity. Among nearly 740 people who previously had tested positive for the coronavirus, those who remained unvaccinated were more than twice as likely to contract COVID-19 again than people who were fully vaccinated.
Public HealthNewsweek

New Vaccine-Resistant Strain of COVID Could Emerge if People Don't Get Vaccinated: Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning that a COVID-19 strain "worse" than the Delta variant could emerge unless there is a significant increase in vaccinations. Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), told ABC's George Stephanopoulos that a continual cycle of new vaccine-resistant variants emerging would occur unless vaccination rates increase during a Good Morning America interview on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy