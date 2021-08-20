How to activate messages that disappear in 24 hours on WhatsApp

In WhatsApp Plus You can change the theme of the entire platform in the style of Telegram, as well as decorate the wallpaper or the bubbles of your group chats to your liking. Nowadays WhatsApp Plus It is in version 17.00 which, although it corrects several errors that its previous APK, also has a number of disadvantages, such as the fact that your chats will not be completely safe and third parties can see them. But the biggest problem that many have encountered is that you cannot import your original WhatsApp chats.