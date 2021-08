I have a question that might not be the proper spot for it so please forgive me. I'm new to VMware and have taken the responsibility for all vSphere environments. At the moment we have 3 nodes that are running on a cluster with HA. I want to deploy a new node because we are running out of resources from what I can see in vCenter. So the question is if I buy a ready node and deploy it to vSphere do I need to buy an additional license to add it to our cluseter? I want to make sure I do it right the last thing I want to do is buy a node and then when ready to add it I will have to turn back around and ask for more budget to buy a license now.