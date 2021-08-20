Cancel
Herkimer County, NY

Flood Warning issued for Herkimer, Oneida by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-20 13:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Herkimer; Oneida The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the West Canada Creek At Hinckley. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 12:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 1227.3 feet. * Flood stage is 1227.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:45 PM EDT Friday was 1227.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 1227.4 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 1227.4 feet on 12/31/1990. West Canada Creek Hinckley Flood Stage: 1227.0 Observed Stage at Fri 12 pm: 1227.3 Forecast: Fri 2 pm 1227.4 Fri 8 pm 1227.3 Sat 2 am 1227.2 Sat 8 am 1227.1 Sat 2 pm 1226.9 Sat 8 pm 1226.7 Sun 2 am 1226.6 Sun 8 am 1226.4 Sun 2 pm 1226.3 Sun 8 pm 1226.2 Mon 2 am 1226.2 Mon 8 am 1226.1

alerts.weather.gov

