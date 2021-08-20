Cancel
Charles City County, VA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Charles City, Chesterfield, Prince George by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-20 03:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 06:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Do not stay in areas subject to flooding when water begins rising. Target Area: Charles City; Chesterfield; Prince George The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Chesterfield County in central Virginia The City of Colonial Heights in central Virginia West Central Charles City County in east central Virginia Northwestern Prince George County in south central Virginia The City of Hopewell in south central Virginia The Northeastern City of Petersburg in south central Virginia * Until 645 AM EDT. * At 340 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Petersburg, Hopewell, Colonial Heights, Fort Lee, Chester, Prince George, Jordans Point, Ettrick, Birchett Estate, Jordan Point Country Club and Petersburg National Battlefield. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Marathon County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marathon, Portage, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 08:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marathon; Portage; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CDT FOR WOOD...PORTAGE AND MARATHON COUNTIES At 838 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Council Grounds State Park to 6 miles southwest of Mosinee to near Babcock, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Mosinee around 845 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Wisconsin Rapids, Lake Wazeecha, Bevent, Whiting and Amherst. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Lyon County, IAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lyon, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 10:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lyon; Osceola A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LYON...NORTHWESTERN OSCEOLA AND SOUTH CENTRAL NOBLES COUNTIES At 1005 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ellsworth, or 11 miles northeast of Rock Rapids, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Little Rock. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 15:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-23 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 530 PM MST. * At 332 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over southern portions of the Chiricahua Mountains. This will cause small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Cochise County
Marathon County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marathon, Portage, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marathon; Portage; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CDT FOR WOOD...PORTAGE AND EASTERN MARATHON COUNTIES At 857 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Dutch Corners to 7 miles northeast of Weston to near Bevent to Lake Wazeecha, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Bevent around 905 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Whiting and Amherst. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Dewey County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 20:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dewey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR EASTERN CORSON AND NORTHWESTERN DEWEY COUNTIES At 834 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Little Eagle, or 12 miles southwest of Mclaughlin, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Mclaughlin, Timber Lake, Isabel, Firesteel, Trail City, Mahto, Little Eagle, Bullhead, Black Horse, Spring Lake, Klein Ranch, Glencross and southeastern Standing Rock Nation. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Brown County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Redwood, Renville, Yellow Medicine by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 AM CDT for south central Minnesota. Target Area: Brown; Redwood; Renville; Yellow Medicine A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Redwood, southeastern Yellow Medicine, northwestern Brown and southwestern Renville Counties through 830 AM CDT At 803 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wabasso, or 12 miles southwest of Redwood Falls, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Redwood Falls around 820 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Franklin and Morton. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 14 between mile markers 44 and 64. U.S. Highway 71 between mile markers 56 and 88. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Faulk County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Faulk, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 22:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 23:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. This is a potentially deadly storm. Seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of a well-built structure. Abandon vehicles in search of a more substantial permanent structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Faulk; Potter The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Faulk County in north central South Dakota Eastern Potter County in north central South Dakota * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1151 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lebanon, or 12 miles northeast of Gettysburg, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Tolstoy around 1200 AM CDT. Seneca around 1205 AM CDT. Onaka around 1210 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Brentwood Colony, Burkmere, Norbeck, Faulkton, Cresbard and Devoe. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Outagamie County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Outagamie, Portage, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Outagamie; Portage; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Portage, Winnebago, Waushara, southern Waupaca and southwestern Outagamie Counties through 1045 AM CDT At 955 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Amherst to near Wautoma. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oshkosh, Stevens Point, Waupaca, Wautoma, Redgranite, Whiting, Amherst, Plainfield, Fremont and Napowan Scout Camp. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Forest County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Menominee, Northern Oconto County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Menominee; Northern Oconto County; Outagamie; Shawano; Southern Oconto County; Waupaca Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Forest, southeastern Lincoln, Menominee, Waupaca, northern Oconto, northwestern Outagamie, Langlade and Shawano Counties through 1000 AM CDT At 902 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Dutch Corners to 11 miles northeast of Weston to Bevent to near New Rome. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Antigo and Wittenberg around 915 AM CDT. Neopit around 935 AM CDT. Hartman Creek State Park around 940 AM CDT. White Lake, Chain O` Lakes-King, Gardner Dam Scout Camp and Big Smokey Falls around 945 AM CDT. Shawano and Keshena around 950 AM CDT. Waupaca around 955 AM CDT. Mountain, Legend Lake, Bear Paw Scout Camp, Carter, South Branch and McCaslin Mountain Natural Area around 1000 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include College Of Menominee Nation, Schmidt Corner, Lake Noseum, Breed, Ackley Wildlife Area, Mattoon, Northport, Polar, Sugar Bush and Hayes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Socorro County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Socorro by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 21:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. To report flooding occurring in your location, call the Albuquerque National Weather Service at 1.888.386.7637 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Socorro FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL SOCORRO COUNTY At 915 PM MDT, Doppler radar continued to indicate slow-moving strong thunderstorms producing heavy rain, especially to the southwest of Magdalena. Between 1.5 and 2.75 inches of rain have fallen. While additional rainfall amounts will generally be less than a half inch, excessive runoff and flash flooding will remain possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, secondary streets as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Magdalena. This includes the following highways Highway 60 between Mile Markers 102 and 118. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Burlington County, NJweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Burlington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC005-250200- /O.CON.KPHI.FL.W.0024.000000T0000Z-210825T0200Z/ /PEBN4.1.ER.210824T0015Z.210824T0945Z.210825T0000Z.NO/ 1000 AM EDT Tue Aug 24 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the North Branch Rancocas Creek At Pemberton. * Until this evening. * At 9:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 2.5 feet. * Flood stage is 2.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM EDT Tuesday was 2.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 2.0 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 2.5 feet, Some minor flooding begins in Eastampton along Rustic, Peninsula, and Paducah Roads. Lee Street, Joe Road, and Jill Court in Southampton also begin to flood. * Impact...At 3.5 feet, Lee Street, Joe Road, and Jill Court in Southampton are subject to evacuations. Old Georges Lane, Rancocas Trail in the Ewansville section of Southampton are also flooded as is Mae Avenue. The flooding in Eastampton spreads to West Railroad Avenue. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 2.5 feet on 04/18/2011. Target Area: Burlington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey North Branch Rancocas Creek At Pemberton affecting Burlington County. For the Rancocas Creek...including Pemberton...Minor flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri North Branch Rancocas Creek Pemberton 2.5 2.5 Tue 9 am EDT 2.4 2.2 2.0
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 12:40:00 Expires: 2021-08-24 14:30:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Guam The National Weather Service in Tiyan has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Guam Island in the Marianas * Until 230 PM ChST. * At 1240 PM ChST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mangilao, Chalan Pago-Ordot, Yona, Hagatna Heights, Talofofo, Inarajan, Asan, Piti, Santa Rita and Umatac. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Buffalo County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buffalo, Jackson, La Crosse, Trempealeau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Buffalo; Jackson; La Crosse; Trempealeau Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Buffalo, north central La Crosse, western Jackson and Trempealeau Counties through 930 AM CDT At 841 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Strum to Fountain City. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Winona, Arcadia, Whitehall, Osseo, Galesville, Blair, Independence, Strum, Fountain City, North Bend, Price, Dodge, Franklin, York, Eleva, Northfield, Ettrick, Alma Center, Levis and Taylor. This includes Interstate 94 between mile markers 88 and 109. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 16:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Graham The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Graham County in southeastern Arizona * Until 800 PM MST. * At 459 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Graham County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Marathon County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marathon, Portage, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 09:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marathon; Portage; Wood THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WOOD...PORTAGE AND EASTERN MARATHON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 930 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Anderson County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Anderson, Cherokee, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 08:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv TXC001-073-225-251500- /O.EXT.KSHV.FL.W.0134.000000T0000Z-210827T0600Z/ /NCST2.1.ER.210822T1500Z.210824T0930Z.210826T1200Z.NO/ 822 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Neches. * Until early Friday morning. * At 7:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.4 feet. * Flood stage is 12 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM CDT Tuesday was 12.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday morning and continue falling to 10.8 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...Minor lowland flooding. Target Area: Anderson; Cherokee; Houston The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Texas Neches River Near Neches affecting Cherokee, Houston and Anderson Counties.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 12:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-23 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 345 PM MST. * At 1242 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of East Central Cochise County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Portage County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Portage, Waushara by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Portage; Waushara Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Portage and northwestern Waushara Counties through 1015 AM CDT At 937 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Whiting to Plainfield. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Plainfield around 940 AM CDT. Whiting around 950 AM CDT. Stevens Point around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Amherst. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Gilchrist County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 10:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-31 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Hildreth On U.s. 129 Bridge affecting Gilchrist and Suwannee Counties. Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Tuesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River At Hildreth On U.s. 129 Bridge. * Until early Tuesday morning. * At 9:00 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 20.6 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday evening and continue falling to 19.9 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Boat ramps begin to flood along the Santa Fe River from the confluence with the Suwannee River upstream to River Run Road in Suwannee County. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, The campgrounds at Sandy Point in Suwannee County begin to flood. Water floods the parking area on the east side of Sandy Point. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Water reaches the top of the bank and boat ramp at Ellie Ray`s Resort at the end of NW 110th Street in Gilchrist County.
Hamilton County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hamilton, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 10:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hamilton; Suwannee The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Suwannee River At Suwannee Springs affecting Hamilton and Suwannee Counties. Suwannee River At White Springs affecting Hamilton, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Suwannee River At Suwannee Springs. * Until further notice. * At 9:15 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 61.6 feet. * Flood stage is 60.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will fall to 61.0 feet and then begin rising tomorrow evening. It will then rise again to 61.1 feet early Thursday morning. It will fall to 60.8 feet and then begin rising Friday morning. It will then rise again to 60.9 feet Friday evening. It will fall again but remain above flood stage. * Impact...At 60.0 feet, Water comes over the bank at Suwannee Springs Park and begins to flood low lying areas of the park in Suwannee County. In Hamilton County, portions of SW 79th Terrace begin to flood. * Impact...At 62.0 feet, In Suwannee County, the entrance to the Suwannee Springs Park floods. Deese-Howard boat ramp is inacessible. * Impact...At 63.0 feet, In Hamilton County, much of SW 79th Terrace is flooded at this level. Access to homes in the area is restricted.

