Onondaga County, NY

Flood Warning issued for Onondaga by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-20 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Onondaga The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New York Onondaga Lake At Liverpool affecting Onondaga County. For the Finger Lakes/seneca/oswego River...including Nedrow, Ithaca, Auburn, Ithaca, Geneva, Oneida, Liverpool, Auburn...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Onondaga Lake At Liverpool. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 11:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 366.0 feet. * Flood stage is 366.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 366.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 366.0 feet, Minor flood stage. Trails at Onondaga Lake Park are flooded. Marina usage is also impacted. Areas downstream of the lake, in the vicinity of Hayes Road, may be affected by flood waters.

