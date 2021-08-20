Cancel
Oregon State

State allocates $2M to projects in Gladstone, Oregon City

By Raymond Rendleman
Posted by 
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dAo7Q_0bXXkdSr00 Rep. Mark Meek decides on funding for libraries, free clinic, business recovery center

With this year's legislative session adjourned, state Rep. Mark Meek, D-Gladstone/Oregon City, took some time to describe the "whirlwind process" for allocating federal grants.

President Joe Biden's pandemic recovery plan, known as the American Rescue Plan, gave $240 million for allocation by 90 Oregon lawmakers. Each of the 60 representatives (like Meek) was allocated $2 million, and each senator $4 million. Money could only go to state agencies, local governments (including schools) or nonprofits. Money can be spent on capital improvements, grants or other one-time uses; they cannot be spent on operations.

"We only had a couple of weeks to decide on the projects," Meek said. "I was trying to be smart and judicious in how to distribute those funds." https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Gwlw_0bXXkdSr00

Oregon City Chamber's business recovery centers were among the groups in Meek's district that benefited from the funding.

"I figured that the best way to help local businesses was to provide $600,000 to reach people on the ground who need help," Meek said.

Clackamas County received $500,000 from Meek to help construct the Gladstone and Oak Lodge community libraries. Clackamas Volunteers in Medicine got $600,000 for community health care and education with Meek and Rep. Andrea Salinas, D-Lake Oswego, each contributing $300,000 to the free clinic.

"This is a way for people to have access to health care that they otherwise wouldn't have," Meek said.

Meek's final $600,000 went to Parrott Creek Child & Family Services, which recently developed plans with Clackamas County for a major expansion of services for rehabilitating youth who have been convicted of crimes.

"Parrott Creek has a $10 million project, and they got a big boost with the funds we provided, and this state funding will signal to other potential funders that this is a worthy project," Meek said. "I could have funded some other infrastructure projects, but I decided that the recovery center would be the best way to reach the most people who need the funding now."

On May 4, Meek's office checked in with Oregon City officials about potentially allocating federal funds. A staffer for Meek "wanted to check in on how the industrial development work on Beavercreek is going, specifically where you're at and what kind of help you would need with investments. He would like to dedicate some of his ARPA money toward the program and would be happy to meet with you to speak about it."

In meeting with Meek on June 2, Oregon City Public Works Director John Lewis said it was decided, based on the city project's timeline for readiness and their funding needs relative to Meek's federal allocation, "that we all should be targeting future grant funding opportunities for OC projects." In May, Lewis also determined that U.S. senators' federal grants under the American Rescue Plan had a timeline and expectations that were "not well aligned for Oregon City projects."

Lewis pointed out that the city continues to receive state and federal funding from other sources, including funds for the Union Pacific railway line through downtown to become a quiet zone, which would make residential development more attractive there. State officials have allocated $1 million in 2022 for the Oregon City Quiet Zone, which the city will use along with $2 million in federal funding.

"We also continue to maintain several high-profile projects on time and on budget," Lewis said.

Comments / 0

 

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
Oregon StatePosted by
Clackamas Review

Do-it-yourself political redistricting lights up Oregon

Shall we play a game? State lets amateurs draw their own dream maps based on U.S. Census numbers.It's a new video game that comes with a big prize. It's not streaming on Twitch or play on an Xbox console. It's on OLIS, which is not a gaming company, but the Oregon Legislative Information System. The point of the game is to design a new political map of Oregon — a patchwork of blue and red. The grand prize is political sway in Oregon for the next 10 years. Normally this once-a-decade resizing of political districts has the Legislature drawing maps, the...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County vaccines canceled amid concerns of teen bribing

Superintendent Tony Mann calls off health officials' vaccination event at Molalla High School.A vaccination clinic through Clackamas County Public Health set for Molalla High School on Aug. 23 has been canceled, causing a stir within the community. Molalla River School District Superintendent Tony Mann said the plan for financial incentives for teens to get their COVID-19 vaccinations at the clinic posed an issue. A second clinic on Sept. 13 has also been canceled. "Earlier this week, I made the decision to cancel Clackamas County Health's use of our facilities for a community vaccination clinic scheduled to take place in our...
Oregon StatePosted by
Clackamas Review

Oregon hospital overcrowding leading to patient deaths

Health care workers warn care is suffering as unvaccinated patients push hospitals to capacity and beyond.COVID-19 is now killing Oregonians who haven't even contracted the disease. As unvaccinated people with COVID-19 fill Oregon hospitals to their capacity and beyond, other patients are dying because they can't get needed care. Erik Thorsen, CEO of Columbia-Memorial Hospital in Astoria, has had several patient deaths in his 25-bed facility during the recent pandemic spike. They died, he says, because they could not be transferred to larger, more specialized hospitals for the more complex care they needed. "They're folks that need a heart specialist...
Oregon StatePosted by
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Fire engineer: Statewide resources are 'very thin'

Despite containing the Bootleg Fire, Oregon firefighters face a challenging end to wildfire seasonWith months to go in Oregon's wildfire season, 12 blazes across the state of Oregon as of Aug. 19 engulf 227,476 acres of land, per data aggregated by the National Interagency Fire Center. According to Clackamas Fire engineer and firefighter Steve McAdoo, current wildfires are causing a severe strain on the state's mitigation resources to the point that two more large fires would cause a "very scary scenario" for Oregon firefighters and residents. "Resources are so thin right now, and we have so many big fires...
Gladstone, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Feds: Gladstone school violated student privacy rules

Case highlights additional challenge of providing virtual education while upholding lawsFederal officials recently found that the Gladstone School District had violated national regulations related to sharing students' personally identifiable information. District officials acknowledged that improper disclosure did occur as a parent alleged, according to Benjamin Ferraro, an analyst with the Student Privacy Policy Office of the U.S Department of Education. Last year a Gladstone teacher disclosed information related to a student's attendance, participation and missing assignments to other students and parents through a software program. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Gladstone...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Real estate rides rollercoaster in Clackamas County

Up and down market causes lots of dramatic changes for homebuyers since COVID-19 hitEven with mask wearing and social distancing, the Clackamas County real estate market heated up dramatically after the beginning of COVID-19 with home prices increasing significantly. If you are one of the many in Clackamas County either buying or selling a home, the reinstated mandate as of Aug. 13 means you're back to wearing masks and social distancing when viewing or showing homes and attending open houses. At first, the lockdown in 2020 did hamper Clackamas County's real-estate activity, but in May, as soon as things...
Oregon StatePosted by
Clackamas Review

Oregon hospitals, nurses warn of new 'crisis,' urge changes

Understaffed and facing a surge that's overwhelming emergency rooms, hospitals say Kate Brown should change rules.With many Oregon hospitals' emergency rooms and intensive care units packed and overflowing — and a bigger surge in COVID-19 cases considered imminent — hospital officials are urging Gov. Kate Brown to stiffen some rules and waive others, saying it will improve their ability to respond. Saying the new "crisis" is driven by the more contagious Delta variant, Oregon hospitals want Brown to adopt a tougher policy making health care staff vaccinations mandatory. They also want her to waive rules regarding the minimum number of...
Public HealthPosted by
Clackamas Review

Governor orders teachers, school staff to get COVID vaccine

Decision reverses a recent state policy allowing for vaccinations or regular testing to slow delta variant spread.Facing a sharp surge in COVID-19 infections driven by the delta variant, on Thursday, Aug. 19, Gov. Kate Brown ordered all K-12 educators, school staff and volunteers to be vaccinated, along with health care workers. Those included in Thursday's orderÂ are required to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus by Oct. 18 or six weeks after full FDA approval, whichever is later.Â  The announcement reverses prior state policy which allowed for either vaccination or regular COVID-19 testing. The testing option has been eliminated. Oregon...
Happy Valley, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Democrat: Chavez-DeRemer earns my support over Schrader

Letter writer says former Happy Valley mayor will fight for veterans, redeem our sacrificeCongressman Kurt Schrader has betrayed veterans. For some reason he believed that the Biden Afghan withdrawal plan was just peachy. On my wrist is a bracelet with the names of eight friends killed in one combat tour. My heart bleeds for them. They fought for women and children. They died to provide a better way of life for the downtrodden. What is their legacy? Afghans falling from C-130s and getting crushed in landing gears? Oregon's 5th Congressional District has been ill-served by a representative who doesn't listen...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Paul Savas: NCPRD making progress on several exciting projects

Clackamas County commissioner: Your patience and support is appreciated as we navigate funding challengesIt is a very exciting time for the North Clackamas Parks & Recreation District! Founded over 30 years ago and serving over 100,000 residents in unincorporated communities and the city of Milwaukie, NCPRD has had many important developments over the past 12 months. As a Clackamas County service district, NCPRD needs autonomy to better insulate it from county politics. Yet, over its 30-year history, the district has always been a division of another department. The county administrator has initiated a process that is putting the district...
Oregon StatePosted by
Clackamas Review

Oregon state rep's love-letter ban ignites national debate

Mark Meek hopes to open up opportunities for BIPOC communities to get more access to homeownershipNewly passed legislation sponsored by State Rep. Mark Meek (D-Gladstone/Oregon City) is being credited with igniting a national debate among real estate agents about preventing Fair Housing Act violations during real-estate sales.   Meek's bill sought to ban "love letters" from prospective buyers to home sellers, especially when those letters contain photographs of potential buyers that would reveal the buyers' race, along with statements that could sway sellers to choose a particular buyer based on religion and sexual orientation. Typical statements in such letters might say...
Happy Valley, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

High school named after Oregon Supreme Court justice now open

Adrienne C. Nelson helps North Clackamas cut ribbon for eponymous building in Happy ValleyBefore she became the first African-American appointed to the Oregon Supreme Court — or any court of appeal in the state for that matter — before she won a myriad of awards for her leadership and community service, before she became her high school's valedictorian despite the school's initial decision to give the honor to a white student with a lower GPA, Adrienne C. Nelson was a small-town girl from southwest Arkansas with big dreams. On Monday, Justice Nelson added another accomplishment to her growing list, as...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Tootie Smith's 'irresponsibility' is appalling

Joe K. Meyer: Is chair of Clackamas County genuinely ignorant, or simply pandering to extremists for perceived political benefit?I am appalled by the irresponsibility that County Chair Tootie Smith demonstrated during the county's Aug. 12 board meeting. Having so many unmasked and (presumably) unvaccinated individuals packed into a public meeting room, to the point of clearly violating important fire codes and endangering public health, is not something to be brushed off, nor to take pride in, especially during a global pandemic. In a time when a sizeable proportion of people in Clackamas County espouse a desire for "law and order"...
Gladstone, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Gladstone councilors opposed investigating one of their own

Documents related to complaint against Matt Tracy reveal systemic issues in city regulationsInvestigating alleged workplace intimidation against a city administrator in Oregon relies on cooperation from the city's fellow elected officials, newly released documents reveal. Two elected officials had opposed an investigation when a fellow Gladstone elected official reportedly used his position to attempt to gain a professional advantage over the city administrator's selection of a consultant, during an unscheduled one-on-one meeting in her office. Faced with an appeal by Pamplin Media Group to the district attorney, Gladstone city councilors voted Aug. 10 to release the documents related to last...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Chair Tootie Smith on mask mandate: Governor 'lied, panicked'

'Never seen before have our civil liberties, freedom and choice been so violated' Clackamas County leader saysClackamas County Chair Tootie Smith condemned Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's latest mask mandate, accusing Brown of lying to public officials, failing to manage residents' safety and reinstating the mandate out of panic. Smith's comments received cheers and applause from the hundreds of unmasked community members in attendance at a public hearing Thursday night, Aug. 12, the evening before Brown's reimposed mask mandate went into effect across the state. Many in the audience voiced their opinions on the mask mandates, as well. Brown had lifted...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Tootie Smith, Mark Shull aid and abet a plague

Cris Waller: Clackamas County commissioners seek to deny the grim reality that Oregon now facesAt the Thursday, Aug. 12, meeting of the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners, a dark side of our county was on display. After urging from numerous right-wing, anti-mask and anti-vaccination groups, {obj:56045:protesters filled the meeting room}, spilling out into the hallways. For two hours, they railed about nonexistent vaccine passports and mandates, made racist anti-immigrant statements, threatened anyone who might try to enforce a mask mandate, and, over and over, repeated false and damaging anti-vaccine, anti-mask propaganda that has been spread by right-wing sources and...
Oregon StatePosted by
Clackamas Review

Oregon rep, nurse says mask mandate isn't about politics

Rachel Prusak responds to allegations by Clackamas County Chair Tootie SmithMany people in Clackamas County are in favor of the indoor mask mandate, despite Chair Tootie Smith's outspoken opposition to it and encouragement of an anti-mask protest at the county headquarters on Aug. 12. Milwaukie resident Yesenia Mata said she's wearing her mask indoors and on public transportation. She told KOIN 6 News, "I'm fine with the mask thing." Smith spoke to dozens of unmasked community members at a Clackamas County board meeting, calling Gov. Kate Brown's mask mandate "unacceptable." "Vaccine and mask mandates are wrong and fail to improve...

