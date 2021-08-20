Cancel
Clackamas County, OR

New coaches ready to grace Clackamas County sidelines

By Miles Vance
Posted by 
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vX7iA_0bXXkca800 Meet new varsity coaches at Wilsonville, Clackamas, Milwaukie, Oregon City and Gladstone.

With the start of 2021-21 high school sports edging ever closer, it's time to look at some of the new coaches who will guide their teams through the coming fall season.

Here's a look at some of the new varsity coaches who will be gracing the sidelines in Clackamas County this fall. The first contests are set for Thursday, Aug. 26.

The new staff at Adrienne C. Nelson High School was profiled last week here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BxsiK_0bXXkca800

Name: Scott Thompson

Sport: Wilsonville High School volleyball

Coaching background: Varsity assistant coach at Wilsonville, 2018-21; JV head coach at Wilsonville, 2017; coached six years for Athena Volleyball Academy and NW Elite VBC.

Greatest accomplishments: Wilsonville placed second in the Class 5A state tournament in 2019; Athena's 12 Gold team won the 2013 CEVA Regional Championship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jBZSi_0bXXkca800

Name: Nathan Blankenship

Sport: Clackamas Volleyball

Coaching background: Club and high school coach, including at Clackamas High School and Wilsonville High School.

Greatest accomplishments: Two-time Northwest Oregon Conference Coach of the Year at Wilsonville; three conference titles in four years at Wilsonville with a 51-3 conference record.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28qC05_0bXXkca800

Name: Jeremy Liebman

Sport: Clackamas boys cross country

Coaching background: Varsity boys and girls cross country assistant at Clackamas, 2020-21; head distance coach for track at Clackamas, 2021.

Greatest accomplishments: "Using track and cross country as opportunities to enable student athletes to get out of the house during COVID and socialize, connect and be their best selves in a stressful year."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B2Ob6_0bXXkca800

Name: Tim Price

Sport: Milwaukie Football

Coaching background: Head coach at Roosevelt, 2017-19; defensive line coach at Lakeridge, 2014-16; defensive coordinator at Milwaukie, 2013; head coach at Parkrose, 2008-12; defensive line coach at Southern Oregon University, 2007; head coach at Jefferson, 1997-2006.

Greatest accomplishments: 1999, 2000 and 2018 PIL Coach of the Year; won PIL championships in 1999, 2000 and 2018; coached in two Oregon Shrine games; reached playoffs six of nine years at Jefferson, three of five years at Parkrose and two of three years at Roosevelt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EmnHp_0bXXkca800

Name: Shane Hedrick

Sport: Oregon City Football

Coaching background: Head coach at Willamina, 2019-20; head coach at Central, 1999-2002 and 2004-18; head coach at South Albany 1994-97.

Greatest accomplishments: Led Central to 15 playoff appearances in 19 seasons, reaching the state semifinals five times (four times in Class 4A, once in 5A).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WmkIU_0bXXkca800

Name: Cam Sommer

Sport: Gladstone Football

Coaching background: Varsity assistant at Gladstone, 2020; varsity assistant at Grant, 2018-19; varsity assistant at Milwaukie, 2017; played collegiately at Portland State University.

Greatest accomplishments: "Going to high school there, and then playing football at Portland State, I just always wanted to come back home. I just wanted to give the kids in the community as much information as possible that I kind of gathered since I've been away."

