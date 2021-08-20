Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Microsoft Funds Indian Hospitality Unicorn At $9.6B Valuation Despite Pandemic-Induced Downturn

By Rachit Vats
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTTTn_0bXXjlUS00

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) has invested $5 million in SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY)-backed Indian hotel aggregator chain Oyo Rooms, TechCrunch reported on Thursday, confirming earlier speculations.

What Happened: The fresh funding values Oyo, which allows users to book rooms via their phones or the web and has navigated through the pandemic with layoffs and losses, at $9.6 billion.

The startup was valued at $10 billion in a funding round in July 2019 but due to the hit taken amid the pandemic, its valuation slipped to $3 billion in recent quarters as implied in a funding from Japan's Softbank, which is one of its largest investors.

Last month, Oyo said it had raised $660 million in debt.

Why It Matters: Microsoft has in the past made investments in Indian startups that include news aggregator and short-video platform DailyHunt, Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT)-owned e-commerce giant Flipkart, and logistics SaaS firm FarEye.

The deal may require Oyo, which is considering an initial public offering, to use Microsoft’s cloud services, the report noted.

Price Action: Microsoft shares closed 2.08% higher at $296.77 on Thursday.

For news coverage in French, Italian, or Spanish, check out Benzinga France, Benzinga Italia, or Benzinga España.

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
12K+
Followers
68K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Indian#Softbank Group#Msft#Softbank Group Corp Lrb#Sftby#Oyo Rooms#Techcrunch#Dailyhunt#Walmart Inc#Wmt#Flipkart#Saas#Fareye#Italian#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
Japan
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Investors Cheer Pinduoduo's Q2 MAU Growth Despite Revenue Miss

Chinese agriculture and interactive commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 89% year-on-year to $3.6 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $4.2 billion. Pinduoduo's average monthly active users (MAU) increased 30% Y/Y to 738.5 million. Active buyers in the twelve months ended June 30 rose...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

What Worksport's $28 Million Cash on Hand Means for the Company and Shareholders

Cash on hand is one of the most important financial statements for businesses. In 2020, the top companies included giants like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Google-parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) — sitting on cash and investments of more than $1 trillion. The massive cash pile accounts for nearly 40% of the $2.7 trillion held by the companies in the S&P 500.
Stocksinvesting.com

Are Microsoft Shares Overvalued?

Investor appetite for Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) stock remains strong. During the past year, every dip has attracted more buyers, pushing the software and infrastructure giant's stock to a new high. Even after a 125% rally since the market crash in March 2020, there are reasons to believe the stock...
Aerospace & DefenseTechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Virgin Orbit rockets to $3.2B valuation in SPAC merger

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for August 23, 2021. We’ve got a simply lovely bunch of news items for you below, but before we get into the mix, do note that Pfizer’s vaccine has been fully approved. Which is great news! And in other great news, the agenda is out for our October SaaS event. Which is going to kick maximum backside. See you there! — Alex.
BusinessPosted by
TechRadar

Microsoft to nurture 11 Indian startups

Microsoft India today said that it is collaborating with Invest India, India’s national investment promotion and facilitation agency, to support tech startups in the country. They have identified 11 startups spanning various industries such as agriculture, defence & security, IT/ITeS, e-mobility, waste management, and financial services as part of the support program.
BusinessTechCrunch

Ramp raises $300M at a $3.9B valuation, makes its first acquisition

That’s more than double the $1.6 billion that New York-based Ramp was valued at in April at the time of its Series B. Founders Fund led the latest round, which brings the fintech’s total equity and debt raised to date to over $625 million since its March 2019 inception. Redpoint Ventures, Thrive Capital, D1 Capital Partners, Spark Capital, Coatue Management, Iconiq, Altimeter, Stripe, Lux Capital, A* Partners, Definition Capital and other existing backers participated in the financing. Founders Fund also led Ramp’s $15 million Series A in February 2020.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Cisco Continues Its Startup Acquisition Journey Despite Cost Challenges

The networking hardware maker reported earnings last week, with earnings coming in better than expected but guidance came in slightly below what analysts had expected. With its startup acquisition engine humming, Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) bought its way to global success as it acquired more than 30 startups over the last four years, two during this quarter, making a total of 229 over its life.
MarketsTechCrunch

African fintech OPay valued at $2B in SoftBank Vision Fund 2-led $400M funding

The round, which marks the fund’s first investment in an African startup, drew participation from existing investors like Sequoia Capital China, Redpoint China, Source Code Capital and Softbank Ventures Asia. Other investors, including DragonBall Capital and 3W Capital, also took part in the new financing round. This news comes three...
EconomyEntrepreneur

India's 5 Most Valued Startups 2021: Valuation, Funding, Industry

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. From Meesho to Pharmeasy to CoinDCX, it is raining Unicorns in India—with 25 Unicorns in eight months. Home to the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, the country is arguably turning into a successful Unicorn ranch.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

New Funding Drives DriveWealth To $2.8B Valuation

The global brokerage firm DriveWealth has wrapped a $450 million Series D, valuing the firm at $2.85 billion. The Chatham, New Jersey-based company said on Friday (Aug. 20) that it would use the funding to “execute its strategic vision of becoming the category leader of embedded investing across digital wallets and brokerage apps on every continent.”
Economyonmsft.com

Microsoft invests in Indian budget hotel chain Oyo at $9.6 billion valuation

According to Entrackr, the deal between Microsoft and Oyo, first reported by Techcrunch last month, has been finalized. Microsoft has invested $5million in the SoftBank-backed hospitality firm. Founded in 2013, Oyo is an Indian multinational hospitality chain of leased and franchised hotels, homes and living spaces. It is one of...
Marketssiliconangle.com

Databricks reportedly raising $1.5B on a $38B valuation

Databrinks Inc. is reportedly raising at least $1.5 billion in new funding on a valuation of $38 billion despite previous reports that it was planning on going public this year. Bloomberg, citing three people familiar with the terms, claims that Morgan Stanley will lead the round. The report adds that...
Businesspulse2.com

Nuvemshop: $500 Million In Series E Funding And $3.1 Billion Valuation

Leading Latin American e-commerce platform Nuvemshop announced it raised $500 million at a $3.1 billion valuation. Nuvemshop — a leading Latin American e-commerce platform — announced it raised $500 million in Series E funding. This round of funding was co-led by Insight Partners and Tiger Global Management with significant participation from Alkeon and Owl Rock.
Businesscasinobeats.com

Fresh funding round seals Sightline’s $1bn valuation

Cannae Holdings has led Sightline Payments’ second funding round of the year, which has seen the digital payments provider and mobile app developer become “Nevada’s first fintech unicorn”. The completion of the $244m funding round has propelled the group to a valuation of over $1bn, which is says ensures that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy