Rookie starter Alek Manoah has had a very positive impact on the Blue Jays’ 2021 season, and may affect how the front office works going forward too. When the 2021 campaign began it looked like the Blue Jays had a shortage of quality depth in their starting rotation. They had plenty of arms that could do the job, but realistically Hyun Jin Ryu was the only one who was viewed as a #2 starter or better. It’s amazing how much has changed since then.