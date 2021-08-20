Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Afghanistan

The Latest: Norwegian Kabul evacuation plane lands in Oslo

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kMxII_0bXXhEd100

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A plane with people who have been evacuated from Afghanistan landed Friday at the Oslo airport in Norway.

Norway’s Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide told Norwegian news agency NTB that onboard were citizens from the Scandinavian country, family members to local employees and “some other European citizens.” Eriksen Soereide didn’t give any figures or elaborate.

Among the group were reporters for Norway’s TV2 and NRK television channels.

The plane arrived from Tbilisi, Georgia.

On Wednesday, a plane with 13 Norwegian citizens, mostly diplomats, arrived in Copenhagen, Denmark.

___

MORE ON THE CRISIS IN AFGHANISTAN:

— Allies embraced Biden. Did Kabul lay bare "great illusion"?

Was Biden handcuffed by Trump's Taliban deal in Doha?

US struggles to speed Kabul airlift despite Taliban, chaos

Taliban suppress more dissent as economic challenges loom

— Afghan president latest leader on the run to turn up in UAE

— Afghanistan war unpopular amid chaotic pullout: AP-NORC poll

— Afghan officer who fought with US forces rescued from Kabul

Misread warnings helped lead to chaotic Afghan evacuation

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/afghanistan

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

CANBERRA, Australia — More than 160 Australian and Afghan citizens have been evacuated from Kabul after a third rescue flight, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday.

Morrison said 60 Australians and Afghans who helped Australia during the 20-year war were flown to the United Arab Emirates overnight.

The first Australian flight carrying 94 evacuees touched down in the Australian west coast city of Perth on Friday, he said.

Australia could not evacuate parts of Afghanistan beyond the Kabul airport, he added.

“The situation in Kabul does remain chaotic,” Morrison said. The government has not commented on media reports that Australia plans to evacuate 600 Australians and Afghans.

___

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
10K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Oslo#Afghanistan War#Taliban#Norwegian#Ntb#Scandinavian#European#Tv2#Nrk#Trump#Ap#Australians#Afghans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Norway
Place
Doha, QA
Country
Denmark
Related
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghan staff at US embassy trying to flee Kabul report being marked with paint by Taliban who follow them home

Local staff members who worked at the US embassy in Kabul have reported harassment at the hands of Taliban fighters on ground in their desperate attempt to leave Afghanistan. On their way out, many were spat on, cursed, almost separated from their children and some have now come under Taliban’s scrutiny as the armed group reportedly marked the house of a local embassy staff member with paint for further questioning, according to a report by the NBC news.
Aerospace & DefenseNew York Post

Evacuation planes using combat landings, decoy flares at Kabul airport

Evacuation planes landing in Kabul to rescue US citizens and Afghans are taking no chances — they’re making nose-dive combat landings and deploying decoy flares to ward off potential missile attacks. One French Air Force A400M taking off from the beleaguered airport launched a half-dozen flares moments after takeoff, footage...
Foreign PolicyBBC

US troops land in Kabul to evacuate diplomats

We’re now pausing our coverage for today but will be keeping our main story updated. Taliban insurgents have taken control in the country’s second largest city of Kandahar. The militants now control most of northern Afghanistan and more than a third of its regional capitals. Mohammad Ismail Khan, a militia...
MilitaryPosted by
JC Post

Marines land in Kabul as US begins embassy evacuations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first forces of a Marine battalion arrived in Kabul on Friday to stand guard as the U.S. speeds up evacuation flights for some American diplomats and thousands of Afghans, spurred by a lightning Taliban offensive that increasingly is isolating Afghanistan’s capital. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said...
Foreign PolicyTimes Daily

The Latest: Blinken says Kabul embassy evacuation 'orderly'

The Latest developments on Afghanistan, where a Taliban blitz has taken large swaths of territory just weeks before the final pullout of American and NATO troops:. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Militarywhbl.com

German evacuation plane lands in Kabul, security sources tell Reuters

BERLIN (Reuters) – A German military aircraft has landed in Kabul to evacuate foreign nationals and local Afghan staff, security sources told Reuters late on Monday. The A400M was to load people to be evacuated and take them to the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, one source said, adding passengers would travel on in civilian aircraft from there.
Worldyourvalley.net

The Latest: Czech diplomats to be evacuated to Kabul airport

PRAGUE — Czech Republic’s Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek says he has decided to immediately evacuate Czech diplomats from the Czech Embassy in the capital of Afghanistan to Kabul’s international airport. Kulhanek says the decision was based on information from the allies and the Czech ambassador. Czech leaders will meet later...
Militarykfgo.com

Belgium to send military planes to Kabul for evacuation – Belga

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgium will send military planes to Kabul to evacuate Belgian citizens and Afghan staff, news agency Belga reported on Monday. Foreign affairs minister Sophie Wilmes told Belgian daily Le Soir that evacuation was being organised for 47 Belgians and more than 20 Afghans who worked for the Belgian embassy, Belgian Defence, the European External Action Service, or the EU’s Directorate General for Economy.
Aerospace & Defensecommunitynewscorp.com

Air force planes fly to Kabul for evacuation on Monday

According to a press report on Monday, A400M military carriers from the German Air Force will travel to the Afghan capital to evacuate staff from the German Embassy in Kabul. The German newspaper Bild am Sonntag (BamS) reports that these machines, which offer the highest level of protection, should get Germans out of the country safely.
WorldPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: US tells Taliban not to hinder Kabul evacuation

WASHNGTON — A U.S. defense official says the head of Central Command has met face-to-face with senior Taliban leaders to urge their fighters not to interfere with the U.S. military’s evacuation operations at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. The official said that in the meeting on Sunday in Doha, Qatar,...
WorldPosted by
Action News Jax

The Latest: Russia to evacuate some, not all, staff in Kabul

MOSCOW — Russia will evacuate some of its embassy staff in Kabul “in order not to create too big a presence,” the Kremlin envoy on Afghanistan said Monday. Zamir Kabulov told the Ekho Moskvy radio station that some of roughly 100 Russian embassy staff “will be placed on leave or evacuated in some other fashion just in order not to create too big a presence.” Kabulov said that the Russian ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov will meet a Taliban representative on Tuesday to discuss security for the diplomatic mission, adding that the outside perimeter of the embassy is already being guarded by the Taliban.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
KRMG

The Latest: US probing deaths at plane takeoff in Kabul

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force says its Office of Special Investigations is reviewing an incident at the Kabul airport Monday in which multiple people were killed when hundreds of Afghan civilians desperate to leave the country swarmed a C-17 cargo plane as it was attempting to take off. The...
PoliticsTimes Daily

The Latest: Italy continues Kabul evacuation airlifts

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — ROME — Two more Italian C130s have brought nearly 200 Afghan citizens out of Kabul, as Italy continues its evacuation of people who worked with Italian forces and their families following the Taliban takeover of the country. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This...
WorldPosted by
Action News Jax

The Latest: France evacuates dozens from Kabul overnight

PARIS — France has evacuated several dozen people from Kabul in a military plane after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan. The flight early Tuesday brought the evacuees to a military air base in Abu Dhabi, and several of the passengers were then sent back to France. The French military...
WorldKGUN 9

Gunfire at Kabul airport kills 1 as chaotic evacuations continue

The German military says a firefight at one of the gates of Kabul's international airport killed at least one Afghan soldier. The shooting early Monday was the latest chaos to engulf Western efforts to evacuate those fleeing the Taliban takeover of the country. The shooting is just the latest deadly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy