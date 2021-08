Carlo Ancelotti has claimed he does not care if Real Madrid sign Kylian Mbappe before the transfer window closes on August 31. Madrid have long been linked with the France international, who is in the final year of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain, and has, so far, refused to put pen to paper on a new deal. The Los Blancos have been considered favourites to sign him, but Ancelotti insisted he is satisfied with his current team and doesn't know if his side will land the 22-year-old.