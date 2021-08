Lorde and Trippie Redd‘s latest releases, Solar Power and Trip At Knight respectively, are both projected to debut in the top five of next week’s Billboard 200. According to HITS Daily Double, Solar Power will earn a total of 55,000 to 60,000 equivalent album units with 30,000 to 35,000 in album sales, while Trip At Knight will earn 65,000 to 70,000 album units with 2,000 to 4,000 in album sales. Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR is expected to return to No. 1 with 135,000 to 150,000 in total activity thanks to its vinyl release while Rod Wave’s SoulFly (Deluxe) will re-enter the top five with 50,000 to 55,000 in total activity.