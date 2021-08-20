Cancel
Giulia Quadrifoglio GTA: Alfa’s love letter to the fast saloon

By Nicole Garcia Merida
moneyweek.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlfa Romeo’s standard Giulia Quadrifoglio was already a brilliant sports car, says Matt Prior in Autocar. And with the new limited edition GTA, “it has turned it into something even better”. The car has it all. It’s responsive, has “an uncanny ability to absorb bumps” and deftly navigates all types of roads. It’s lighter than the original car and adds “fever, specialness, and involvement” to the mix. The original car has basically received the Jaguar XE Project 8 or BMW M4 GTS treatment: in other words, a full-on ascent into “raciness” has been engineered. Only 500 will be made, but the high price tag – it will set you back around £153,000 – makes sense: this is an extreme car.

moneyweek.com

Carsautotrader.com

2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia: Choosing the Right Trim

The 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia is a premium compact sedan that squares off against rivals such as the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Lexus IS, and Genesis G70. A dramatic and aggressive exterior helps the Giulia to stand out in such esteemed company. So does the 2022 Giulia’s sharp handling, choice of two entertaining engines, and available all-wheel drive (AWD) in most trim levels.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Unfinished Lamborghini Diablo Replica Doesn't Even Have An Engine

This month saw the return of the iconic Lamborghini Countach as a revived poster-car for the 21st century. Limited to only 112 units, the reborn Countach blends retro styling with modern tech from the Sian, and the result is spectacular. Despite costing $2.3 million, the new Lamborghini Countach is already sold out.
CarsPistonheads

Alfa Romeo 75 Veloce | Spotted

Not so long ago, there wasn't much interest in the Alfa Romeo 75. It wasn't as glamourous as the classic drop-top Alfas, it obviously wasn't as modern as some of the later saloons that also used the Busso V6 and it was far from the prettiest Alfa made, either. Once upon a time, there were decent ones about for £4,000.
Motorsportsmotor1.com

Alfa Romeo’s ambitious plans can attract top line F1 driver

Both Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi have Alfa Romeo deals until the end of the current season, and the Finn is believed to be unlikely to be retained for next year as the Italian squad targets Valtteri Bottas should he not be retained by Mercedes. Vasseur said earlier this year...
Buying Carstopgear.com

Lexus LC500 review: joyously traditional coupe gets a geeky update

The Lexus LC – that’s a few years old now, right?. Right. But it looks fresher than its four years suggest, I’d argue. This remains an utterly jaw-dropping car to be near to, never mind drive. Lexus hasn’t gone big on a mid-life facelift, instead drip-feeding us with special editions and model-year updates to keep its luxury coupe (and now cabriolet) fighting fit.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

8 Of The Craziest Hot Hatches Ever Built

When Volkswagen popularized the hot hatch in the 1980s, the recipe became clear. Take a practical and relatively inexpensive car and give it performance chops that an enthusiast could enjoy. No longer was the idea of a fun car to drive married to rear-wheel-drive. It was also a whole new discipline to master for the more experienced drivers to coax into going fast. Torque steer needs to be managed, and understeer has to be embraced and used to get the most out of an overpowered hatchback. Some of the most iconic hot hatches concentrated on being lightweight and nimble, but those aren't the ones we're going to concentrate on here. These are some of the cars that took, or take, everything to an extreme, often bending or just smashing the original idea that made the segment popular. And in case you're looking for the VW Golf W12-650 pictured below, you won't find it. That was a concept, the rest of these were reality.
CarsCarscoops

Hotter Aston Martin Vantage Prototype Spied Possibly Hiding A V12 Engine

Aston Martin is quite busy with the launches of the mid-engined Valhalla and Valkyrie V12 Spider, however, the British company hasn’t forgotten about their front-engined models. What appears to be a hotter variant of the Vantage was spied testing at the Nürburgring, wearing a wide bodykit and a new bonnet possibly hiding Aston Martin’s V12 engine.
CarsCarscoops

2028 Lancia Delta: Here’s What We Know And Hope For The Premium Italian Hatchback’s Revival

These illustrations were made by Jean Francois Hubert/SB-Medien for CarScoops. They are speculative drawings that are not related to or endorsed by Lancia. Lancia is one of Stellantis’ three premium brands, together with Alfa Romeo and DS Automobiles. According to the latest reports concerning its future strategy, we are expecting at least three new model launches from the Italian brand between 2024 and 2027. It is possible that these plans will include the revival of the Delta nameplate in the form of a fully electric premium compact hatchback.
CarsBMW BLOG

BMW 5 Series Touring vs Jaguar XF Sportbrake — Auto Express Test

The BMW 5 Series Touring is a nigh-unbeatable all-around daily driver. It’s big, it’s comfy, it’s practical, and it drives pretty well, too. However, it’s not the most exciting big wagon you can buy, with dulled responses and a lack of driver feedback. Is it worth trading some of the 5er’s all-around usability, comfort, and technology for some of the driving thrill of the Jaguar XF Sportbrake? Auto Express recently found out.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Alfa Romeo, a Brand With No Hybrid or EVs, Reportedly Plans to Go All-Electric by 2027

Stellantis has been making waves lately with announcements concerning electric vehicles. From Dodge’s performance EV to Jeep’s plans to release a Wrangler EV, Stellantis has gone from a company that didn’t have much in the way of EV plans to leading the charge into performance EVs. As the parent company of 14 brands, including Dodge, Jeep, Peugeot, and Fiat, Stellantis has one more company that looks to be all-electric by 2027, despite not having any EVs or hybrids already in production. Alfa Romeo is Stellantis’ next EV project.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

New 2023 Aston Martin Vantage V12 RS makes shock outing

Heavily modified Vantage appears at the 'Ring; likely to rival Porsche 911 Turbo S with 700bhp and 555lb ft. Aston Martin looks to be readying a V12-powered, track-ready version of its Vantage coupé to rival the Porsche 911 Turbo S from 2023. The shock news comes courtesy of new images...

