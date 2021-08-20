Giulia Quadrifoglio GTA: Alfa’s love letter to the fast saloon
Alfa Romeo’s standard Giulia Quadrifoglio was already a brilliant sports car, says Matt Prior in Autocar. And with the new limited edition GTA, “it has turned it into something even better”. The car has it all. It’s responsive, has “an uncanny ability to absorb bumps” and deftly navigates all types of roads. It’s lighter than the original car and adds “fever, specialness, and involvement” to the mix. The original car has basically received the Jaguar XE Project 8 or BMW M4 GTS treatment: in other words, a full-on ascent into “raciness” has been engineered. Only 500 will be made, but the high price tag – it will set you back around £153,000 – makes sense: this is an extreme car.moneyweek.com
