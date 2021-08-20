Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

Resident shoots would-be burglar in south Toledo early Friday morning

Posted by 
WTOL 11
WTOL 11
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KjlUI_0bXXfsHT00

A would-be burglar is fighting for his life after being shot overnight. This happened around 1 a.m. Friday morning on the 200 block of Knower Street in south Toledo.

Toledo police tell us that the man tried to burglarize a home that was occupied. He made it through the front door and was met with force when a female resident fired at him, hitting him multiple times.

That man then stumbled away and fell onto the front lawn where he was found by medics. Life-saving procedures were being done on the man as he was being put into the life squad. He was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries. We are told that he did have a pulse.

The woman who fired the gun was taken in for questioning as standard protocol. We are also told that there were several children inside of the home when the man entered. Nobody else was injured.

Comments / 29

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Pulse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 29

Community Policy