Resident shoots would-be burglar in south Toledo early Friday morning

A would-be burglar is fighting for his life after being shot overnight. This happened around 1 a.m. Friday morning on the 200 block of Knower Street in south Toledo.

Toledo police tell us that the man tried to burglarize a home that was occupied. He made it through the front door and was met with force when a female resident fired at him, hitting him multiple times.

That man then stumbled away and fell onto the front lawn where he was found by medics. Life-saving procedures were being done on the man as he was being put into the life squad. He was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries. We are told that he did have a pulse.

The woman who fired the gun was taken in for questioning as standard protocol. We are also told that there were several children inside of the home when the man entered. Nobody else was injured.